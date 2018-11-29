Newcastle United set to hold talks with MLS star

Newcastle United desperately need a new number 10 and winger as there is simply not enough cover in those positions when first team players pick up injuries.

Miguel Almiron has been linked to a number of Premier League clubs during the MLS season including Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham.

Almiron has been one of the reasons why Atlanta United have become one of the best teams in the MLS despite being one of the newest teams to join the league in recent years.

A tough deal to complete

The Chronicle reported earlier this week that Newcastle are sending head scout Steve Nickson out to the states to have talks with Almiron and his agent after the MLS cup final.

Atlanta know they have a star on their hands with Almiron so will be demanding a high fee and it is expected that an offer around £25 million will be the benchmark for any club wanting to sign the Paraguayan star.

This would mean the Magpies breaking their transfer record fee which is still from when they bought Michael Owen from Real Madrid.

Trying to get a head start for January

Rafa Benitez knows the struggles of working in the transfer window at Newcastle so will be hoping to get deals done early in the window to give them time to settle into the squad.

This is why the Spaniard will be sending scouts across the globe to scout the players he believes could make a difference to the team just like his singings last January.

Almiron would bring something different to the team as he has pace, good vision for a killer and good with the ball at his feet.

These are some of the traits that Newcastle's current number 10 Ayoze Perez, doesn't demonstrate when he plays in that crucial role.

Worth the risk

Almiron would arrive with many questions about his ability to move from the MLS straight to the Premier League as few players have been able to do so.

However, Benitez wouldn't have instructed his head scout to head over to America nine times this season to scout the Atlanta United star man if he didn't believe he had what it will take to cut it in the Premier League.

The Paraguayan international has played as a number 10 and a winger since joining Atlanta and has scored 21 goals in 62 games which have helped Atlanta become one of the most feared teams in the MLS.