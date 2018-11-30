At it happened: Brighton come from behind to defeat Huddersfield
Relive our live commentary as Huddersfield vs Brighton as it happens and which kicks off at 3pm UK time.
Thanks to everyone for reading this live commentary of Brighton 2-1 win over Huddersfield and until next time I've been Adam Stenning, enjoy your weekend and most importantly up the Albion!!
It certainly was an entertaining game and like the table suggested their is little to split the two sides with Albion just coming out on top against The Terriers.
Man of the match would be a tough call between Bissouma, Andone or March, but it has to be Andone his work rate and effort on his full Premier League debut was impressive and to score the winning goal was the even more memorable thing and grab only Brighton's second win on the road this season.
Huddersfield will be disappointed to lose, but they did ever so well to keep Albion at bay for nearly 30 minutes of the second half with ten men.
It's got to be said both of those headers that Brighton scored were great headers which Lossl had no chance of stopping.
The big moment of the game was Mounie's sending off and that changed the game in Brighton's favour.
And that's it full time Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton: Duffy and Andone goals were enough for Brighton to get all three points after Huddersfield had taken the lead through Jorgensen.
94- March takes it short to Murray who kicks it off the defender and wins a corner.
93- Balogun is fouled in the corner by Kongolo.
90- Bissouma is replaced by Kayal.
90- four minutes will be added on.
86- Gross is fouled by Williams.
81- Balogun is booked for a foul on Durm.
78- Goalscorer Andone is replaced by Murray.
76- Hogg is replaced by Danny Williams.
76- Bruno has pulled up with cramp and Leon Balogun is heading on to replace him.
69- Brighton go 2-1 up as Bruno and March play a nice one two and March swings in a cross which Andone heads in after getting across the front of his man for his first ever goal for Albion and what a time to get it!!
66- It's all Brighton at the moment and they will be hoping to get a goal in the last 20 minutes of the game.
62- Mooy is replaced by Tommy Smith, appears as if Huddersfield want to sit on this and take a point.
61- Bissouma takes the free-kick and his first attempt is blocked by Hogg and his follow up goes well wide.
60- Bissouma is fouled 25 yards out by Mooy.
57- Bernardo cross is heading towards Andone, but it is well cut out by Jorgensen.
56- Just under 35 minutes to go, but Brighton are looking the more likely to score.
52- The corner ends with Dunk giving away a free kick for an appeared push on Jorgensen.
51- Jorgensen does well to hook away a dangerous cross from the right which Andone would have been on the end of .
48- Pritchard is replaced by Depoirte.
45- A couple of great chances for Brighton, Bruno cross finds Bissouma who chests the ball down and side volleys it towards goal and produces a great save from Lossl and then the follow up by Propper is saved by Lossl.
And we are back underway.
The players are on their way out to start the second half.
half time Huddersfield 1-1 Brighton what an eventful half, Huddersfield take the lead a minute in to the game through Jorgensen and appear to be cruising until Mounie was sent off for a studs up tackle into the knee of Bissouma.
If that was not enough drama right on the stroke of half time Brighton level up with Duffy heading in Solly March's cross.
45+4- It's 1-1 now and it's Shane Duffy who levels up for The Seagulls as he heads in Solly March's inswinging cross.
46- There will be four minutes added time in the first half.
44-Izquierdo goes close with a chance.
41- Mooy's free-kick is well saved by Ryan.
38-Bruno is booked for a late challenge on Kongolo.
31- Mounie is sent off for a stud first challenge on Bissouma.
29- Both are now up and seem to be okay.
28- Hogg and Billing have just collided in the air and are both on the floor.
26- Brighton are making progress and are getting in the final third more it's just decision making in the final third that is letting them down.
19- Pritchard makes a nice run and cuts inside his first effort is well blocked by Duffy and the second goes wide of the goal.
14- Andone header is well blocked by the defender for a corner and the following corner was headed wide by Dunk.
Not the start Brighton would have been hoping for so early into the game, but on the flip side there is plenty of time to get back into the game.
1- Huddersfield are ahead early on inside the opening minute with a header from Mathias Jorgensen who has made a great start on his return to the squad, as his header from Bruno's looping clearance was too good for Ryan, who could not stop it from going into the back of the net.
We are underway.
Not long till kick-off now only just over five minutes to go.
Just under 25 minutes till kick-off now and not long to see how this one will unfold.
So Brighton's key man and top goalscorer Murray is on the bench, but this is not a bad thing he could certainly make an impact coming off the bench if he is needed later in the game.
Huddersfield have been boosted by the fact that Kongolo and Depoirte are available when they doubts heading into the game.
However, it is a shame for Beram Kayal who has done exceptionally well, but it may be a case of giving him an Murray a bit of a rest ahead of Tuesday's game against arch rivals, Crystal Palace.
It looks as though Bissouma and Gross will rotate between centre midfield and the number ten role, which is a lovely thing for Albion to have available, especially when Bissouma has the pace and skill to burst forward if he gets the opportunity.
The exciting news from the Brighton camp is that Florin Andone makes his full Premier League debut for The Seagulls in what looks a rather mobile and threatening four with the number ten and wingers behind him.
So the full lineups are follows:
Huddersfield: Lossl, Kongolo, Jorgensen, Schindler, Durm, Hadergjonaj, Hogg(C), Billing, Mooy, Pritchard and Mounie.
Brighton: Ryan, Bruno(C), Dunk, Duffy, Bernardo, March, Propper, Bissouma, Izquierdo, Gross and Andone
Huddersfield make one change from the side which beat Wolves with Mathias Jorgensen coming in for Tommy Smith meaning Kongolo is starting and Depoirte on the bench, who were both doubts for the game.
The teams are out and there is three changes for Brighton with Bissouma, March and Andone coming in for Kayal, Knockaert and Murray.
Just ten minutes till the much anticipated team news and to see whether Huddersfield doubtful pair in Laurent Depoirte and Terrance Kongolo are in squad and if Brighton make any changes from last weekend's side that drew with Leicester.
Huddersfield may well be without Terrance Kongolo and this would be a big blow for them, as he played superbly in the win over Wolves and even when he was injured he played and still made some great tackles and blocks despite not being able to run very well.
Brighton may even tinker with their formation for today as sometimes away from home they rotate their formation from a 4-4-1-1 to a 4-3-3 or a 4-5-1.
This may happen due to how strong Huddersfield are in the middle of the park and how they outplayed a two man midfield against Wolves, who play a similar formation to Albion.
All of Martin Montoya, Gaetan Bong and Solly March will be pushing to get back in the starting eleven after they were dropped to the bench for Bernardo, Bruno and Pascal Gross last weekend against Leicester City.
Brighton's key man, Murray may not even start today as sometimes Hughton likes to tinker with the frontman and this may mean Florin Andone could make his full Premier League debut for The Seagulls.
Brighton will be looking to improve their poor away form this season, however it is tough to see how this will happen with how well Huddersfield are playing at the moment.
The key player for Huddersfield will be Aaron Mooy, who has been impressive this season and he especially shone in the win over Wolves where he scored two goals in a 2-0 win for The Terriers.
The key player for Brighton will be Glenn Murray, who is Albion's top scorer with seven goals to his name this season and from just nine shots on target which is even more impressive.
However, the host will be boosted by the return of Mathias Jorgensen to the starting lineup after he missed the win over Wolves with due to picking up his fifth booking of the season against Fulham.
Huddersfield could be without Dutch defender Terence Kongolo who picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Wolves.
Brighton are without both Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Dale Stephens who are out with a hamstring injury and serving the second game of a three match ban respectively.
Huddersfield on the other hand, are full of confidence after winning their last games against Fulham and Wolves.
Brighton will looking to get back to winnings ways after failing to win any of their last three games.
Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League game between Huddersfield and Brighton at the John Smiths stadium.