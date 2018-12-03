Watford vs Manchester City Preview: Citizens look to continue dominant record vs Hornets

Manchester City have been on a relentless streak as of late, and will next travel to the capital to face Watford in a rare midweek Premier League fixture.

Pep Guardiola's men will go five points clear, for at least 24 hours, with a win.

Watford winless in four

Whilst the Citizens continue to rip the Premier League apart, week in, week out, Watford have had less of a good time as of late, failing to win in their last four - picking up just one point in this time.

The Hornets had started the season off well, winning all of their first four games, including a memorable victory of Tottenham Hotspur, but have since gone off the boil and rapidly plummeted down the table as a result.

Manager Javi Gracia is wanting his men to believe they can pull off a shock in this one, “Nothing is impossible. Always you have some chances." started the Spaniard, "We want to take advantage of the chances we have. It will be difficult. We know that but playing at home with the support of our fans I’m sure we will have some opportunities."

The Hornets could move as high as sixth should they be able to cause an upset and beat the champions - showing how tight the Premier League table currently is.

If the Londoners are to pull off a victory, they will have to do so without star man Etienne Capoue, who will miss the game through suspension following his red card in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Tom Cleverly, Younes Kaboul and Adalberto Penaranda are also all expected to miss this encounter, whilst Sebastian Prodl has recently returned to training.

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas; Hughes, Doucoure, Chalobah, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Deeney.

City reliant on strength in depth

Ahead of this game, City boss Guardiola has taken time to discuss the situation at Watford, wishing his fellow Spaniard, and opposition manager tomorrow, well. “Watford have some continuity around the same project, same ideas and same manager. It gives some stability to the club. Hopefully he (Gracia) goes well and he can stay a long time there."

The fixtures have really started to mount up for City, due to them fighting on all fronts, meaning inevitably more injuries have started to hit.

Sergio Aguero is the latest starlet to be sidelined through injury and is expected to not be risked in this one.

Kevin de Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are also expected to miss the game, whilst youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful.

Despite all of these injuries, it is undoubted that the Citizens have the depth to cope, and could look to rest some key names to avoid further injury issues.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph; Fernandinho, B. Silva, D. Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sane.

Blues domination vs Hornets

Over the past few years, City have been relentless against Watford, winning 11 of the last 13 visits between the two sides.

Guardiola's men also won this fixture 6-0 last season, proving further why they're the clear favourites going into this one.

Watford will have to use the belief gained through upsets such as their victory over Spurs, as well as the encouraging words of their manager to have any chance of getting anything out of this one.