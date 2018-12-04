Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Crystal Palace: Ten-man Seagulls blow away Eagles in the M23 derby

Brighton made it two wins on the trot with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the M23 derby.

Brighton went ahead in the 22nd minute when Jose Izquierdo was brought down by James McArthur and Glenn Murray stepped up to make it 1-0.

Six minutes later, Brighton went down to ten men after Shane Duffy and Patrick Van Aanholt clashed in the box.

Leon Balogun replaced Pascal Gross to fill the gap and from Solly March's corner, Balogun beautifully finished with a half volley from the penalty spot with his first touch of the game.

Then into first half stoppage substitute Florin Andone made it 3-0 after he raced onto a clearance from Yves Bissouma and then cut inside of James Tomkins and then curled his effort into the bottom right corner.

Palace pulled one back in the 80th minute as Wilfred Zaha was fouled by Balogun in the box. Luka Milvojevic stepped up and put the penalty into the bottom right corner.

Andone was superb again

Andone again put in another impressive display after replacing Murray in the 35th minute. He held up the ball superbly and also chased everything and this is how he scored his goal.

In added time in the first half, he scored the goal of the game chasing down a clearance from Bissouma and running 30 yards with the ball into box before cutting inside of Tomkins and slotting into the bottom right corner.

Brighton's players were almost flawless

None of Brighton's players could be faulted for their efforts even after going down to ten men.

They continued to battle hard and defend stoutly with ten men and even score two goals without Bissouma on the pitch.

Even the substitutes played extremely well, Balogun slotted in well at centre-half and made a great introduction scoring with his first touch.

Andone, as mentioned earlier, did superbly after coming on to replace the injured Murray.

Finally the final substitute, Anthony Knockaert played well after replacing the injured Izquierdo 48 minutes into the game.

Zaha lucky not to be sent off

Zaha could consider himself lucky not to find himself being sent off. He was carded for a cynical foul on March in the second half.

Then in the last ten minutes of the game, Zaha fouled Andone, but it looked as though he may have stamped on his knee, which would have merited another card and a sending off.

The only impact Zaha made in an attacking sense in the game was when he was fouled by Balogun for the penalty, which Palace scored with ten minutes to go.