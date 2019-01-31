Ljubicic goes out on loan and Connolly signs a new deal

Brighton & Hove Albion U23'S striker, Stefan Ljubicic has joined National League South side, Eastbourne Borough on loan for the remainder of the season.

Aaron Connolly, on the other hand, has extended his deal with The Seagulls, signing a new three-and-a-half-year-deal.

Ljubicic gets chance to senior men's football

The 19-year-old striker has featured for Brighton U23's five times this season and is highly regarded by Brighton as someone who could go on to and break into the first team over the next few years.

Ljubicic will link up with his new teammates and is in line to make his debut in Eastbourne's game away to Truro City on Saturday.

The striker has also made his Iceland U21's debut back in October, so he is certainly a name to look out for in the near future.

Rusk on Ljubicic

Brighton's U23'S manager, Simon Rusk had the following to say on Ljubicic and his loan move: " Stefan has made good progress here, successfully moving up into the U23'S at the start of the season.

"We felt it was in the best interests of all concerned for him to go out on loan, and play in a very competitive National League South Division.

"I'd like to wish Stefan all the very best for the rest of the season, and I'm sure this move will be very beneficial for his development."

Connolly has been impressing

Connolly has been catching the eye of Chris Hughton and the fans with his performances.

The 19-year-old Republic of Ireland striker has 17 goals to his name this season in all competitions but is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Rusk has the following to say on Connolly: “Aaron has scored consistently for the under-23s this season, as he continues his development, and he deserves this new contract.

“Recently he’s been frustrated by injury, but we hope that it won’t be too long before he’s back on the training ground and out on the pitch, continuing the progress he’s made this season.”

So Ljubicic and Connolly will certainly be ones to look out for over the next few years, in terms of youngsters who could break into the first team.