Newcastle trio head out on loan to the Championship

With Newcastle United spending £21 million on Miguel Almiron it is necessary to cut the squad down, especially in terms of wages.

Rafa Benitez sanctioned the loan deals for Jacob Murphy, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar all to Championship clubs.

Murphy has joined Dwight Gayle at West Bromwich Albion who is also on loan at the Hawthorns.

Whereas Aarons and Lazaar have both joined Steve Bruce at Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

In need of game time

Murphy was signed from Norwich in 2017 for £12 million but has failed to impress Benitez enough to earn a regular place in the starting lineup.

The winger showed glimpses of his quality in games against Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers which standout as his two best performances for the Magpies.

Murphy struggled with the physicality of the Premier League as well as lacking the spacial awareness of who and what was around him when on the ball.

Murphy will be hopeful of making an impression at the Hawthorns to make his deal permanent in the summer or to show Benitez he deserves another chance to play for his boyhood club.

Double departure

Lazaar and Aarons were both desperate for moves away from the club this window, permanently or on loan.

Both players have not been used in the first team for over a year now with Lazaar being left to play for the under 23s for most of the time since Newcastle gained promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Aarons has struggled for fitness and consistency since he broke into the first team in 2014.

The winger has had two loan spells in the last 12 months with both ending poorly as he failed to get a goal for either Hellas Verona nor Slovan Liberec.

The Jamaican born winger has only played 23 games in the last 12 months and will be hoping to get his career back on track under Bruce.