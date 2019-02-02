Hughton: "I couldn't have asked for more"

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton couldn't fault his side's efforts in their 0-0 draw against Watford at The Amex.

The Seagulls had 21 shots, but only managed four on target, which were all well saved by Ben Foster and Hughton told Seagulls.co.uk about his side's performance against Watford: “We were very good today — we asked for a reaction off the players and we couldn’t have asked for any more from them, apart from scoring.



“The only frustration is that it’s a game we should have won. We had a lot of shots on target and the goalkeeper has had to make three very good saves.



“We can’t ask for any more than that, it’s just that little bit of quality that probably let us down. It just wasn’t our day in front of goal.



“But as far as commitment goes, and wanting to win a football match, I thought we were very good.”

Hughton on Watford

The Brighton boss had the following to say on Watford and what threat they posed: “We were up against a very good Watford side and they’ve particularly been good away from home of late.



“They were going to cause us problems, particularly with what they have up front — they have really good quality that comes in from the wide areas.



“There were going to be some moments in the game, but more of the moments were in front of their goal, and that’s where we needed to capitalise.”

Brighton deserved to win

Hughton did admit Brighton's performance deserved all three points: “I’m standing here pleased with a performance. It would be worse if I was really disappointed with the performance and then also coming away with a point at home.



“But I certainly think we were the team that deserved to win. I can’t fault the endeavour and what the players were prepared to put in to try and win.



“We’ve now got to dust ourselves down — we’ve got a FA Cup game at West Brom on Wednesday night and then another home game here on Saturday against Burnley.”