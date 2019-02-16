Brighton 2-1 Derby County: Seagulls book their place in FA Cup quarter-finals

Brighton & Hove Albion secured a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals as they beat Championship side, Derby 2-0 at The Amex.

First-half goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia secured a place in the quarter-final for the Premier League side.

Ashley Cole scored on his debut late on to make it a nervous end to the game for the home side.

The story of the game

The Seagulls had the first chance of the game when Jurgen Locadia was fouled by Scott Malone. From the free-kick, Anthony Knockaert's effort was tipped over the bar by Kelle Roos.

Brighton again went close from a free-kick in the 22nd minute, as Yves Bissouma's low driven effort was well saved by Roos.

Knockaert tested Derby again when Locadia played the ball to him and he drove at the defence and curled an effort, which was well saved by Roos.

Albion took the lead in the 32nd minute when Bissouma low cross picked out Knockaert in line with the penalty spot and he powerfully slotted an effort into the bottom right corner.

Derby had a great chance to level up when Harry Wilson's free-kick was headed by Shane Duffy straight to Martyn Waghorn, who put his effort straight at David Button.

Brighton doubled their lead just before half time when Bissouma's curling effort from just inside the box came off the post and fell to Locadia, who tapped into an empty net.

The visitors had the first chance of the second half when Jayden Bogle's cross found Marriott, whose effort was well blocked by the head of Duffy.

Knockaert nearly made it three, when Locadia played the ball to the winger and he drove at the Derby defence, but his curling effort was well saved by Roos.

With 15 minutes to go, The Seagulls nearly made it three, when Knockaert's corner was headed across goal by Duffy and Bernardo's superb effort was well saved by Roos.

Derby Pulled a goal back with nine minutes left when Dan Burn hooked the ball away, but it didn't go to plan and it fell to Cole, who headed home well on his debut to make it 2-1.

With two minutes left of the 90, Alireza Jahanbakhsh broke and played in Viktor Gyokeres, who hit his effort straight at Roos.

Takeaways from the game

There will be plenty to takeaway from the game for Brighton. The first of these is Knockaert, who looked to be back to his best form against The Championship side.

Knockaert caused the Rams problems running at their defence. His free-kick was well saved by Roos.

He then opened the scoring with a superb curling shot into the bottom right corner.

Derby will not have an awful lot to take away from the game. The only thing is that they did not take their chances.

Before the Seagulls doubled their lead, Waghorn had a great chance to level the match, but his effort was tame and straight at Button.

Something to take away for the Rams is they got to see the long-awaited debut of former England left-back, Cole.

The left-back showed some glimpse of his quality and experience during the second half and he will be a useful addition in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

He then made his debut even better by pulling back a goal with nine minutes to go.

Man of the match

There were plenty of choices for man of the match, but it has to go to Bissouma.

The Mali midfielder was outstanding throughout the game, he set up the second goal of the game with his curling effort which came off the post.

His work-rate, energy in the middle of the park and willingness to quickly turn defence into attack was a key feature for Brighton.

Bissouma combined his pace and skill to break-away and work his way towards the box and at the age of just 21, he has a bright future ahead of him.

However, the midfielder will not be able to play in the quarter-finals, after he picked up his second yellow of the competition.

The midfielder was taken off with five minutes to rousing applause by Albion fans.