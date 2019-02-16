Hughton admits it was 'very nervy at the end'

Brighton & Hove Albion manger Chris Hughton admitted that it was 'very nervy' for his side towards the end of their 2-1 win over Derby County at The Amex.

Hughton had the following to say on the result: “Yeah both of them very nervy at the end. We made harder work of it at the end of it than it needed to be, but I thought for the bulk of the game we were good.

"I could be a little bit critical I thought we had more chance to increase the lead on the break. I think that we got two goals in that period which got us through.”

Hughton on striker shortage

The one concern for Hughton from the game was the injury, which forced goalscorer Jurgen Locadia off.

Hughton spoke about the injury: “I must admit I haven’t seen him, he’s gone to be assessed, he looks sore at the time and I probably can’t say anymore to make sure, he is having a scan and it is his ankle.”

With top scorer Glenn Murray missing today with a knock and Florin Andone serving the last of his three-game ban for violent conduct, Hughton is concerned: “A big concern and at this moment we are very hopeful Glenn is fit enough for Leicester, but of course when you have got injuries and we know Florin will be missing, so it leaves us short in that area.”

Performances of Bissouma and Knockaert a positive

One big positive were the performance of both Yves Bissouma and Anthony Knockaert.

Bissouma set up the second goal and came off to a rousing applause from the Brighton faithful: “Yes I mean he one who is a very talented young player, but one who is still adjusting to the game. But he is one also that has played in Premier League games.

“I thought today he was very good and showed his quality, participation in the goal we score and these games will all be good for them.”

Knockaert himself was highly influential opening the scoring and being a constant threat throughout the game: “I thought he was and it was a very good goal on his right foot. I have seen him score that many a time, but mainly on his left-side.”