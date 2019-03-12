Manchester City vs Schalke 04 Live Blog and Score in UCL 2019
Follow live as Manchester City welcome Schalke 04 to the Etihad Stadium for the second-leg of their Round of 16 tie. Kick-off 20:00 GMT.
I'll be back with more news from the Etihad shortly, including team news from 19:00 GMT.
The Germans have lost five of their last six, and sit just four points above the Bundesliga relegation play-off place following defeat to Werder Bremen at the weekend.
On the other hand, City have been in scintillating form since the start of the year.
The Blues are now top of the Premier League after an incredible run of form at the start of the year, and seem firm favourites to retain their Premier League crown.
Schalke 04 predicted XI: Fahrmann; Riether, Bruma, Nastasic, Sane, Oczipka; Bentaleb, Serdar; Mendyl, Embolo, McKennie.
It is likely that the Brazilian midfielder would’ve missed the game due to injury regardless, along with Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo, who are also ruled out.
Defensive duo Ayermic Laporte and John Stones could both return in time for the game.
"What happened in the first game can happen in the second one," started Guardiola. "So that's why it doesn't change too much what we have to do. We still have work to do.”
Pep is experienced in this competition and will look to use this to his advantage.
"Anything can happen in this competition. We must make incredible efforts in epic situations to go through.”
Guardiola then ended by saying, “We'll try and play a perfect game and do what we need to do to go through."
City won 3-2 in Germany, meaning the Bundesliga side will have to score twice without reply, at least, in order to progress into the last eight.