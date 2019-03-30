Brighton 0-1 Southampton: Seagulls stunned by The Saints 

Brighton returned to Premier League action after the international break, with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Southampton at The Amex.

Southampton took the lead in the 52nd minute, after Yves Bissouma gave the ball away and Nathan Redmond played the ball to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who put the ball past Matthew Ryan and into the net.

The Seagulls went close to getting an equaliser when the ball fell to Martin Montoya, but his effort from outside the box came crashing off the bar.

Story of the game

Albion had the first chance of the game in the sixth minute, when Anthony Knockaert’s corner was headed out to Alireza Jahanbakhsh, but his effort into the ground went wide of the post.

Redmond then had the Saints first chance of the game, when he picked up the ball on the left wing and cut inside, but his effort was spilled and then collected by Ryan.

Bissouma returned to the Brighton lineup and made a great run after he picked up a loose ball and drove into the box, but his cutback was blocked and stopped Jahanbakhsh getting on the end of it.

From the corner, Knockaert’s delivery was headed wide of the post by Shane Duffy.

Redmond then found his way into the box, before seeing his shot blocked by Stephens for a corner. The resulting corner came to nothing.

With half an hour gone, Knockaert played the ball too Bissouma who dribbled past two and then hit an effort, which went wide of the post.

Minutes later, Bernardo made a superb block to divert a Danny Ings shot for a corner, which was heading into the net.

Bissouma got the ball and his effort from range is blocked and Jahanbakhsh got in and had his shot saved, but it was pulled back for a very soft free-kick to Southampton.

With five minutes left of the half, Hojbjerg’s cross found Stuart Armstrong and his shot was well blocked by Bernardo and Lewis Dunk.

Knockaert picked up the ball on the right wing and twist and turned before his driven cross was headed over the bar by Glenn Murray.

Just before half time, Southampton had a great chance as Ings plays the ball to Redmond, who drills his effort wide of the post.

Seven minutes into the second half and Southampton took a deserved lead, after Bissouma gave the ball away and Redmond played the ball to Hojbjerg who put the ball past Ryan and into the net.

Albion went close to an equaliser in the 57th minute, when Knockaert curled an effort just round the post.

Southampton almost doubled their lead when Armstrong played the ball to Ryan Bertrand, who fired the ball towards goal but Dunk was there to make a vital block.

With 20 minutes to go, Bernardo got in down the left and cut the ball back to Murray, who saw his effort well blocked by a Southampton defender.

A minute later, the ball fell to Montoya, but his effort from outside the box came crashing off the bar.

Brighton then had a great chance, as Angus Gunn spilled a cross and Davy Propper slipped as he was about to tap it towards the empty net.

Bernardo had a late opportunity when he side-kicked Bissouma's cross into the side-netting.

Substitute, Jurgen Locadia found an opening with five minutes left, when he spun with the ball on the edge of the box before firing an effort straight at Gunn.

Takeaways from the game

Brighton will be wanting to improve what they do in possession, with them giving the ball away on numerous occasions during the game.

This sloppiness on the ball cost them a goal, as Bissouma was disposed and Redmond broke with it and played it to Hojbjerg, who put the ball into the bottom corner.

Albion will feel like they should have got something out the game, going close a couple of times in the second half with Montoya going closest with his effort from outside the box coming off the bar.

Southampton will be reflecting on what could be a vital win in the bid for survival. They had some great chances throughout the game and looked the more likely team to score, which they did in the 52nd minute.

The win also means Southampton are the first side since Derby County in 2012-13 to beat Brighton twice in a season at The Amex.

Man of the match

The man of the match has to go to a Southampton player, who caused Brighton problems all afternoon in Redmond.

Redmond caused problems for Brighton with his pace and directness and was at the heart of everything that the visitors did going forward and got the assist for the goal.

Redmond also went close to scoring himself a couple of times.

The 25- year-old winger has shown why he has been a key part of the Southampton squad over the last couple of seasons.

Redmond came off in the 87th minute to a great reception from the travelling Saints fans.