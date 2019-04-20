Wolverhampton Wanders 0-0 Brighton: Seagulls stubborn defensive performance earns a vital point

Brighton ended a run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions with a 1-1 draw away to Wolves.

The home side went the closest on two occasions with Diogo Jota hitting the crossbar and post in either half.

Story of the game

Brighton suffered a blow eight minutes into the game when midfielder Davy Propper, pulled his hamstring and this saw Beram Kayal replace him for only his 14th appearance of the season.

The first chance of the game fell to Wolves in the 18th minute, when Lewis Dunk's loose pass was pounced on by Matt Doherty, but he flashed his effort wide of the goal.

In the 23rd minute, Jota then played a lovely one two with Raul Jimenez, but Albion's number ten, Pascal Gross got back to make a superb tackle.

In the 31st minute, Dale Stephens was booked for a foul on Jota.

A minute later, Morgan Gibbs-White played to ball to Jota on the edge of the area and his effort went just wide of the left post.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Ruben Neves' was deflected by Stephens and looped into the box and Jota outstretched left-foot saw it hit the crossbar and go out for a goal kick.

In the 48th minute, Solly March put in a good low cross which was tipped away by Rui Patricio and it was cleared by Connor Coady.

In the 53rd minute, Kayal went close when he picked the ball 30 yards out and hit an effort, which flew just over the bar.

In the 74th minute, a cross in from Neves saw Shane Duffy slip and Jota glancing header hit the post and substitute Leander Dendoncker follow up was well saved by Mat Ryan.

Takeaways from the game

Brighton will have plenty to take away from the game. The first will be the performance, to come off the back of two disappointing performances against Bournemouth and Cardiff to put in such a solid defensive performance and earn a point, which was well deserved.

Secondly, will be the clean sheet to come into the game having conceded seven goals in the last two games and then to go 90 minutes without conceding was credit to the performance as mentioned above.

Wolves will be thinking about how they could be more clinical and how it cost them two points and a vital in their push for European football.

By clinical I mean in the chances Jota had mainly the glancing header that hit the post as he was unmarked and for someone of his quality in front of goal, you would expect him to score.

Man of the match

Man of the match has to go to Duffy, who was solid throughout for Brighton. Pretty much every set piece or corner Wolves got he cleared out.

The only mistake he made was a slip from a Neves cross he was going to get his head on and saw Jota hit the post and then Ryan make a fabulous save to save his bacon.

Apart from that it was a fabulous performance from the Irish centre-half, who deserved a clean sheet for his efforts.