Bong extends his stay at Brighton

Brighton defender, Gaetan Bong, has signed a new one-year deal at the club, which runs out in June 2020.

The 31-year-old Cameroon international has been a big part of the squad in the top flight making 47 appearances in the Premier League so far.

Bong has made 87 appearances since joining the club back in 2015.

What Bong has achieved since at the club

The full-back has been involved in plenty of exciting things for Brighton. This includes being a regular in the season, Brighton won promotion to from The Championship to the top flight of English football for 34 years.

Since Albion got to the Premier League, Bong has faced competition for the left-back slot from Markus Suttner and Bernardo but has still managed to make 47 appearances.

His appearances include 24 this season in which Brighton have picked up four of their seven clean sheets this season so far.

Bong has also come of retirement internationally in 2018 and has got caps in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches and even captained his country against Brazil in a friendly.

Hughton on Bong

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton had the following to say on Bong: “Gaetan has been part of the squad for the majority of my time here, and he’s proven to be an important player for us in both the Championship and Premier League.

“He gives everything on the field and sets a great example. His professionalism in training every day is commendable, and he thoroughly deserves his new deal.”

Bong on new deal

Bong spoke to Seagulls.co.uk on his new deal: “I’ve known this club for many years now and I’m really glad I’ve signed this contract.

“Thanks to the club and the fans, because I was thinking about a new challenge, I had some very good opportunities, but I made the decision to stay here because it’s my home.

“We started to talk at the beginning of the season, we took time to find the right deal, but at the same time I’ve been very focused because we’ve had a job to do.

“Playing when you’re out of contract in the summer isn’t easy, but you have to deal with that. Every game is important because every game is about your future.

“I never feel the pressure, I’m always cool and do my job. Whatever happens is going to happen, but I always do my best to give 100%.”