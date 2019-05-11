Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Preview: Citizens seeking three points to wrap up Premier League title

Manchester City are potentially just 90 minutes away from securing their second successive Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's men's final game of the season is on the south coast against Chris Hughton's Brighton & Hove Albion, who will be looking to spoil the party and hand Liverpool the title at Anfield.

Team News: De Bruyne return?

Last season Kevin de Bruyne was one of the main men as City ran away with the league and became Centurions. This time around, the Belgian superstar has suffered injury after injury, ruling him out for the majority of the season, although could return for the final day.

Fernandinho is City's other major injury concern. The Brazilian is unlikely to feature in this game or next weeks Emirates FA Cup final.

As for the hosts, who secured Premier League safety last weekend, there are also a few injury setbacks. Jose Izquierdo will miss the Seagulls final home game with a knee problem, whilst Davy Propper is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Club-captain Bruno is likely to start in his final game, having announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Brighton predicted XI: ​Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bernardo; March, Gross, Stephens, Bissouma, Knockaert; Murray.

Man City predicted XI: ​Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko; Foden, Gundogan, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Bernardo Silva.

Embed from Getty Images

Hughton playing to win

Despite a fantastic 1-1 draw at the Emirates last weekend, securing Premier League safety for another year, Hughton is not ready to take his foot off the accelerator.

"It's a home game for us. Irrespective of the results we have had against the big team, our philosophy has always been the same - how can we win this football match?" started the Seagulls boss.

"It so happens that this game has a lot of meaning and we have to treat it with the respect it deserves. We have to try our best to get a result."

Despite knowing his side have had yet another incredible season, having already mustered up 95 points, Guardiola has made it clear he will not be starting any celebrations early. "We've shown many things but now is not the moment to say how well we've done. We have the chance to be champions if we win our game and that's what we have to do."

The Citizens boss then finished by saying, "If we make it back-to-back (titles) it would be nice but nothing is going to change too much. The fact is we have done incredibly well all season in all competitions and now have two games - two finals - for two titles."

Embed from Getty Images

FA Cup revenge?

Last time these two sides faced each other was last month in the FA Cup semi-finals, in which an early City goal proved pivotal, as the favourites for the competition held their lead and booked their place back at Wembley for the final.

Throughout this encounter, Brighton caused many problems for City and therefore will be more confident than perhaps other sides who have faced City this season.

Should the home side get anything from this game, a win for Liverpool at Anfield over Wolverhampton Wanderers would mean that the Premier League trophy will head to Merseyside for the first time ever.

It has been an incredible title race from start to finish, with both Liverpool and City's points tally showing they're two of the best sides in the history of the competition.

The title can only go one way, and with City in the advantage, all eyes will be on the Falmer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.