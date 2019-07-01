Ben White extends Brighton contract as he heads on loan to Leeds

Brighton & Hove Albion U23's defender, Ben White has extended his contract with the Seagulls till 2022 and will now spend next season on loan at Championship club, Leeds United.

White has had loan spells at Newport County and Peterborough United over the last couple of seasons, but will now head to Elland Road in what will be an exciting move for the youngster.

Rusk on White

Brighton U23's manager, Simon Rusk had the following to say on White and his loan move: “This is an exciting move for Ben and one that makes sense in his natural development.



“Ben will have to adapt once again, as he joins a new group of players and experiences an increased standard of quality and athleticism in the Championship.

“I’m delighted for Ben to experience playing at that level in front of bigger crowds, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on his progress at Elland Road.”

What are Leeds getting

Leeds will be getting a young centre-half with plenty of potential to go onto be a top defender in the future.

White is commanding and has proved this with the U23's and both Newport and Peterborough.

Also, White is very good in the air and has proved that scoring from set pieces for the U23's, Newport and Peterborough.

Leeds will hope White can sure up a defence that was at times leaky in the league last season.

A big pull factor for White would have been the confirmation of Marcelo Bielsa staying at Elland Road for another season as he looks to push for automatic promotion this season.