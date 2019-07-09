Tyrone Mings signs permanently with Aston Villa from Bournemouth

Aston Villa have completed the signing of defender Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth for a reported £20 million.
The defender arrives on a permanent basis following a successful loan spell with Villa in the second half of last season.
Happy return
Mings recorded 18 appearances in the loan spell and he scored twice in Villa's record-breaking 10 game winning run, which saw the clarets shoot up the league and eventually achieve promotion via the play-offs.
Villa announced Mings with a video on Twitter.
#MingsAnnounced 🚄 pic.twitter.com/Ncg1KhMT4o— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 8, 2019
Mings played a huge role at the back for Villa last season and was determined to return and be a part of their Premier League journey.
Alongside the announcement of Mings, Villa revealed their new home kit for the 2019/20 season, which sees them return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016.
Smith delighted
Villa boss Dean Smith had this to say on signing Mings permanently:
“We’re really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis. I think everybody could see the connection that he made with the club as a whole and it is excellent news that we can continue the relationship in the Premier League.
“He will be an integral part of the squad for the new season and I look forward to working with him and helping to further develop his game.”
Mings will join up with the rest of the squad on the side's pre-season tour of the USA and the tour kicks off on Wednesday with a match against MLS side Minnesota United.