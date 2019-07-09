Aston Villa 2019/20 fixtures and where to watch them

Aston Villa return to the Premier League this season after securing promotion from the Championship through the play-offs. Villa beat Derby County 2-1 at Wembley Stadium back in May.

Villa will be hoping to return to the success' they had in the late 2000's under Martin O'Neil.

Villa have splashed the cash so far this summer bringing in five signings already. The most significant being Brazilian forward Wesley from Club Brugge and the permanent signing of Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth.

Pre-season

All times are (BST)

July 18th: vs Minnesota United, Allianz Field (1am)

July 21st: vs Shrewsbury Town, Montgomery Waters Meadow (2pm)

July 24th: vs Walsall FC, Bank's Stadium (7:45pm)

July 27th: vs Charlton Athletic, The Valley (3pm)

August 3rd: vs RB Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (14:30pm)

Full Aston Villa fixtures season 2019/20

(All fixtures subject to change)

August

Saturday 10th: vs Tottenham Hotspur (A) (5:30pm Live on Sky Sports) Saturday 17th: vs Bournemouth (H) (3pm) Friday 23rd: vs Everton (H) (8pm Live on Sky Sports) 27/28th: Carabao Cup 2nd Round Saturday 31st: vs Crystal Palace (A) (3pm)

September

Monday 17th: West Ham United (H) (8pm Live on Sky Sports) Sunday 22nd: Arsenal (A) (4:30pm Live on Sky Sports) 25th/26th: Carabao Cup Round Three Saturday 28th: Burnley (H) (3pm)

October

Saturday 5th: Norwich City (A) (3pm)

Saturday 19th: Brighton & Hove Albion (H) (3pm) Saturday 26th: Manchester City (A) (3pm)

29th/30th: Carabao Cup Round Four

November

Saturday 2nd: Liverpool (H) (3pm) Saturday 9th: Wolves (A) (3pm)

Saturday 23rd: Newcastle United (H) (3pm)

Sat urday 30th: Manchester United (A) (3pm)

December

Wednesday 4th: Chelsea (A) (7:45pm Live on Amazon Prime)

Saturday 7th: Leicester City (H) (3pm) Saturday 14th: Sheffield United (A) (3pm)

17th/18th: Carabao Cup Fifth Round

Saturday 21st: Southampton (H) (3pm)

Thursday 26th: Norwich City (H) (3pm)

Saturday 28th: Watford (A) (3pm Live on Amazon Prime)

January

Wednesday 1st: Burnley (A) (3pm)

3rd/4th/5th/6th: Emirates FA Cup 3rd Round

7th/8th Carabao Cup Semi-Final, first leg (Live on Sky Sports)

Saturday 11th: Manchester City (H) (3pm)

Saturday 18th: Brighton & Hove Albion (A) (3pm)

Tuesday 21st: Watford (H) (7:45pm)

24th/25th/26th/27th: Emirates FA Cup 4th Round

28th/29th: Carabao Cup Semi-Final, second leg (Live on Sky Sports)

February

Saturday 1st: Bournemouth (A) (3pm)

Saturday 8: Tottenham Hotspur (H) - matches to be played 8 or 15 February Saturday 22nd: Southampton (A) (3pm)

Saturday 29th: Sheffield United (H) (3pm)

March

Sun 1: Carabao Cup Final (Live on Sky Sports)

Wednesday 4th: Emirates FA Cup 5th Round

Saturday 7th: Leicester City (A) (3pm) Saturday 14th: Chelsea (H) (3pm)

Saturday 21st: Newcastle United (A) (3pm)/Emirates FA Cup quarter-final

April

Saturday 4th: Wolves (H) (3pm)

Saturday 11th: Liverpool (A) (3pm) Saturday 18th: Manchester United (H) (3pm) /Emirates FA Cup semi-final

Saturday 25th: Crystal Palace (H) (3pm)

May

Saturday 2nd: Everton (A) (3pm)

Saturday 9th: Arsenal (H) (3pm)

Sunday 17th: West Ham United (A) (3pm)

Sat 23: Emirates FA Cup Final