Aaron Connolly 'wants to push on' after being included in first-team squad

Aaron Connolly has been called up to the Brighton and Hove Albion first-team squad and is expected to join the senior team ahead of their preseason tour through Austria.

The 19-year old has scored nine goals for the Republic of Ireland in 18 appearances and made two appearances for League One champions Luton Town on loan from the Seagulls.

Connolly 'glad to be around' Potter

As he joins his new teammates, the Irishman said:

"It's been good to meet the new coach and his staff and I'm glad to be around it every day. It's what I wanted and something I said in a few interviews at the end of the season. I want to be in this environment and push on now. It's a chance I want to take."

Joining Max Sanders, Steven Alzate, Viktor Gyokeres and Robert Sanchez for manager Graham Potter's camp, Connolly added:

"My aim is to play for the first team and impress the head coach here, hopefully, I get my chance in some league or cup games. If that doesn't work out, then I'd consider going out on loan again."

Striker pays tribute to U-23 staff upon call-up to the senior squad

Impressing in his play on the Brighton U-23 team, he spoke highly of the Seagulls coaches for making him the player he is now:

"The staff in the group have been brilliant for me - I've played with them since I was 16 because they were in charge back then as well.

"Simon Rusk, Shannon Ruth and Liam Rosenior have been great and made me a better player over the last few years and I can't thank them enough. Hopefully, all they've done for me will be reflected in me working hard with the first team out here in Austria."

Irishman wins end of season Player of The Season award with Luton

Connolly netted 11 times in 15 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 1 before linking up with the Hatters, his form winning him Player of The Season.

"That was nice and something I didn't expect given that I'd only played at that level for half the season, so when I found out I was really happy," he said.

"As much as football is about the team, whenever you pick up a personal award it feels really good and it was a proud moment for me and my family."