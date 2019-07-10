Manchester City's pre-season schedule: dates, opponents, kick-off times

Manchester City will be hoping to bring even more trophies into the forever growing cabinet in 2019/20, and Pep Guardiola will know that his side will need an effective pre-season in order to start as well as possible when the Premier League returns in August.

The Blues will potentially face five different sides as part of their tour - here's all the information you need ahead of these encounters.

1. West Ham United

When do they play?

Wednesday 17th July, 13:30 BST kick-off.

Where do they play?

Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium. Nanjing, China.

Who are the opposition?

An opponent almost everyone at City knows very well. The Citizens have a good history against West Ham United, who are also the champions' first Premier League opponent in August.

The competition is the Premier League Asia Trophy semi-final and will be both sides' first of pre-season, meaning fitness levels will be low and the pace will be nothing like it will be in August when they face again.

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Newcastle United

When do they play?

Saturday 20th July, 11:00 BST kick-off.

Where do they play?

Hongkou Football Stadium. Shanghai, China.

Who are the opposition?

Depending on whether they beat West Ham in the semi-final, Guardiola's men will either be competing in the Asia Trophy final, or third-place play-off against either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Newcastle United.

Again, two opponents that City know well having faced them many times before. This game is again early in pre-season so won't be to the usual pace played out in the Premier League. Despite these factors, City will be strong favourites for the competition.

3. Kitchee FC

When do they play?

Wednesday 24th July, 13:00 BST kick-off time.

Where do they play?

Hong Kong Stadium. Hong Kong.

Who are the opposition?

Kitchee FC compete in the Hong Kong Premier League, and like City, have dominated domestically for the past few years.

Kitchee may prove a bigger test for City than many first realise, as competitive matches in June mean that it is likely their fitness levels will be higher, proving a good test for City as the season edges nearer.

4. Yokohama F. Mariners

When do they play?

Saturday 27th July, 11:30 BST kick-off.

Where do they play?

Nissan Stadium. Yokohama, Japan.

Who are the opposition?

Yokohama F. Mariners are in the J1 League. Having won the J-League title three times and finishing second twice, they are one of the most successful J-League clubs.

Like Kitchee, Yokohama have been playing games throughout June and into July, meaning their fitness levels will again be high, most likely proving a tough test for City.

5. Liverpool

When do they play?

Saturday 4th August. 15:00 BST kick-off.

Where do they play?

Wembley Stadium. London, England.

Who are the opposition?

Without a doubt, the most important and toughest test of City's pre-season will be the Community Shield, as they face European champions Liverpool at Wembley a week before the start of the Premier League season.

The two clubs fought tooth and nail in a thrilling title race last season, and with very little to separate these sides, it will most likely be a thrilling encounter.

Whilst the Community Shield perhaps isn't seen as the most important of trophies, in this situation, it could prove a huge psychological boost as whoever comes out on top takes a confidence booster over their rivals heading into the Premier League.