Aston Villa edging closer to Trezeguet deal

The Telegraph has reported that Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Hassan, known as Trezeguet.

The deal to bring the Egyptian to Villa Park will cost an initial £8.75 million. The Telegraph reported that the highly-rated winger was set to have a medical over the weekend.

The Egyptian impressed for his country at the African cup of Nations in what was an ultimately disappointing tournament for his nation. He played alongside current Villan Ahmed Elmohamedy whilst at AFCON.

The Egyptian turned out 34 times for Kasimpasa in the Turkish Süper Lig, contributing 9 goals and 9 assists as they finished 14th. The tricky winger was the third-best dribbler in Europe last season behind Lionel Messi and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Trezeguet will look to go straight into the Villa starting eleven should his move be completed. Trezeguet will be competing with summer signings, Anwar El Ghazi, Jota and youngster Andre Green for playing time.

A likely scenario would see Trezeguet starting on the left with Anwar El Ghazi moving over to the right side of the field. Spaniard Jota would likely take up a place on the bench, leaving Green to fight his way into the squad.

The deal for Trezeguet will take Aston Villa's summer spending past the £100 million mark and the Villan's are showing no signs that they'll be stopping any time soon.

Potential other additions

Brazillian under 23 captain Douglas Luiz is also set to complete his move to Villa with The Telegraph reporting that subject to a work permit the deal should be completed in the coming days.

The Manchester City midfielder will join the Birmingham club for a reported £15 million deal. The Brazillian met up with the squad whilst they were in Minnesota for their pre-season friendly against Minnesota United.

Villa are also interested in signing a new goalkeeper with Croatian international Lovre Kalinić set to leave the club. Burnley have placed a £10 million price tag on Villa target Tom Heaton.

Should Villa reach a deal with Sean Dyche's side the experienced Englishman would likely become the starting goalkeeper despite Jed Steer's heroic performances near the tail end of the season.

Whilst a great shot-stopper, Steer's distribution often sells the Villa backline short and Dean Smith could favour the experience of Tom Heaton in the clubs first season back in the Premier Leauge.