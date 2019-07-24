Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch International Champions Cup 2019

on VAVEL
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch&nbsp;International Champions Cup 2019
(Photo: Getty Images/Visionhaus)

Follow live Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United in the International Champions Cup 2019. Kick-off is set for 12:30PM BST and VAVEL UK brings live minute-by-minute coverage from Shanghai. Keep following along for live stream, score, commentary.

Where to watch
You can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United on MUTV and MUTV HD or on the MUTV app. Coverage will start on Thursday morning and kick-off is at 12:30PM BST.
Lukaku still unavailable
Ahead of the clash with Spurs, the United boss updated the media on their latest injury news:

"Lindelof is fine and Lukaku won't be fit, no. He has been working with a physio the last few days so I don't think he will make this one, no," he said. 

"He got injured in training. It is not too bad, if it was worse we would have sent him home."

Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan
In United's previous outing, Mason Greenwood's 76th-minute strike proved the difference to earn United the win.  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dominated and arguably should have had the game wrapped up before the latter stages of the game but once again the 17-year-old stepped up to provide the difference. 

 

United's pre-season so far
Although Spurs have only played the one pre-season friendly, United have featured in three. 

Victories in all three which have come against Perth Glory, Leeds United and most recently Inter Milan

The Red Devils came out as 2-0 victors against Perth whilst sweeping Leeds aside in a 4-0 win. 

Pochettino only focused on Spurs
The Spurs boss was asked whether he expects United to come back stronger after last season's sixth-placed finish - to which he responded:

"This season we are going to try again and hopefully, we can arrive again, but I don't know. I cannot talk too much about other teams.                                                                                                                                                                                            "I need to be focused on Tottenham and focused on improving the squad. We have plenty of senior players and young players who all need help to be better every season. We are focused on that."

Juventus 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Erik Lamela put Spurs ahead in the first half after a period of dominance from the Premier League side but following the break Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo edged the Old Lady ahead. 

Spurs' record signing, Tanguy Ndombele took just one minute after coming on to lodge his first assist for the Club after providing Lucas Morua for the equaliser.

And then came THAT goal. Kane's ridiculous halfway line attempt which won Spurs the game in the dying seconds. 

On to Europe
Following Thursday's game at the Hongkou Football Stadium, Spurs will return to London ahead of their trip to Germany where they will face Real Madrid and the winners of the game between Bayern Munich and Fenerbahçe S.K.
Tottenham's pre-season so far
Spurs began their pre-season tour of Asia with victory in Singapore over Juventus which came in dramatic style. With the game level at 2-2 and just seconds to go, Harry Kane's outrageous 50-yard shot lobbed Wojciech Szczęsny and clinched the win for the Londoners. 

Mauricio Pochettino's men have since travelled to Shanghai where they have battled the elements in training ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Red Devils. 

Hello and welcome
Thursday afternoon and we have Premier League football? Not quite, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will clash in the International Champions Cup in Shanghai but the game could give us a taste of what we can expect from the two sides next month.  VAVEL UK will bring you live minute-by-minute commentary and score updates as well as build-up throughout the morning.
