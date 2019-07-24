Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch International Champions Cup 2019
Follow live Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United in the International Champions Cup 2019. Kick-off is set for 12:30PM BST and VAVEL UK brings live minute-by-minute coverage from Shanghai. Keep following along for live stream, score, commentary.
"Lindelof is fine and Lukaku won't be fit, no. He has been working with a physio the last few days so I don't think he will make this one, no," he said.
"He got injured in training. It is not too bad, if it was worse we would have sent him home."
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dominated and arguably should have had the game wrapped up before the latter stages of the game but once again the 17-year-old stepped up to provide the difference.
Victories in all three which have come against Perth Glory, Leeds United and most recently Inter Milan.
The Red Devils came out as 2-0 victors against Perth whilst sweeping Leeds aside in a 4-0 win.
"This season we are going to try again and hopefully, we can arrive again, but I don't know. I cannot talk too much about other teams. "I need to be focused on Tottenham and focused on improving the squad. We have plenty of senior players and young players who all need help to be better every season. We are focused on that."
Spurs' record signing, Tanguy Ndombele took just one minute after coming on to lodge his first assist for the Club after providing Lucas Morua for the equaliser.
And then came THAT goal. Kane's ridiculous halfway line attempt which won Spurs the game in the dying seconds.
Mauricio Pochettino's men have since travelled to Shanghai where they have battled the elements in training ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Red Devils.