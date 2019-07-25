Aston Villa announce signing of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City

Aston Villa have made their 10th summer signing today with the arrival of Brazilian central midfielder Douglas Luiz from Manchester City.

The Brazilian arrives for a reported £15 million. This takes Villa's summer spending total to over £115 million.

It has also been reported that City have included a buy-back clause in the deal should they wish to bring the midfielder back to Manchester.

Villa again announced the signing first on the club's Twitter page.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City, subject to a work permit. ✍



👉 https://t.co/UvIoseTarS#WelcomeLuiz #ThursdayMotivation #AVFC pic.twitter.com/mLDTUoJeWo — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 25, 2019

A Future Star?

Luiz has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Spanish Segunda Division side Girona from City. Luiz made 46 appearances for the Spanish side over the last two seasons.

Luiz went back to Girona last season due to issues surrounding a work permit here in the UK. This move to Aston Villa is also subject to a work permit.

The defensive-minded midfielder featured for Brazil at the recent Toulon Tournament where he was named player of the tournament.

Villa boss Dean Smith had this to say on his new arrival: "Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play.”

Dream Big

In his first interview with AVTV, Luiz has said that Villa need to "Dream Big", as the Villains head back to the Premier League.

Luiz went onto say: "It’s the start of another stage in my life. I’ve got another chance to play in the Premier League.

“Today is a really happy moment in my life and career . I hope I can be a leader in the team and live up to all the expectations as best I can."

Luiz will probably not feature in the rest of the club's pre-season fixtures due to the issues around a work permit. Luiz's first appearance could come in the opening Premier League fixture away to Tottenham Hotspur.