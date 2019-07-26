Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix admits a move to Spurs could happen one day

Atletico Madrid's record-signing Joao Felix has dropped a huge hint towards possibly signing for Tottenham Hotspur one day.

In a sensational interview with Bleacher Report the teenager dropped the bombshell that maybe one day he will wear the Lilywhite shirt.

However, the 19-year-old signed with Atleti on a seven-year deal so it would take an astronomical bid from Spurs for the forward to switch.

Maybe one day

Before making the move to Madrid, Felix was linked with a move to Manchester United as it was said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a huge fan of the teen.

However, the Portuguese forward shunned the Premier League for La Liga.

When asked which other leagues he would like to play in throughout his career, he replied: “Premier League.”

Specifically, the forward was then asked whether he would contemplate a move to Tottenham.

"Me, to Spurs?" he answered. "[Right] now that's impossible, but I don't know, [maybe] one day.”

Focused on Madrid, for now...

Despite the not so subtle hint towards playing in the Premier League one day, the youngster insisted he was focused on the task at hand in Madrid:

"I don't really care about [my price tag] or the money, I just want to be playing and I just want to get my job done. That's the most important thing," he said.

Madrid splashed €126 million on Felix, which was just over the former-Benfica players €120 million release clause.

"It's a dream come true to be playing with Atletico, one of the best teams in Europe and the world. I'm very happy.

"I don't have any problems with pressure, it's my job. I have to know how to handle that."