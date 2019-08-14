Manchester City fined £315,000 for breaching FIFA rules on under-18 signings

Manchester City have been fined 370,000 Swiss Francs (£315,000) for breaching FIFA rules on signing under-18 players.

The news to City isn't all too bad, amid speculation that they could suffer a transfer ban for their actions, like rivals Chelsea currently have following a similar incident at Stamford Bridge.

"Misinterpretation of the regulations in question"

FIFA said City breached article 19 of its regulations: "International transfers of players are only permitted if the player is over the age of 18."

These breaches all occurred in December 2016, with the Premier League champions saying that their mishap was due to a "misinterpretation of the regulations in question".

FIFA's statement stated, "The Fifa disciplinary committee has sanctioned English club Manchester City FC for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18,"

Football's world governing body went on further, "Manchester City FC was found to have breached, among others, article 19 of the Fifa Regulations on the status and transfer of players."

They then finished by saying "The disciplinary committee took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility and sanctioned the club with a fine of CHF 370,000."

A lucky escape?

With the emergence of Chelsea suffering a transfer ban for the summer just gone, as well as January, perhaps Pep Guardiola and City would've been fearing they could face a similar fate, as they broke a similar rule.

Following FIFA's actions, City have stated: "The club accepts responsibility for the breaches which arose as a result of misinterpretation of the regulations in question."

Chelsea have appealed their transfer ban, meaning they could be eligible to sign players in January, with Frank Lampard's men now possibly feeling more hard done by now they've seen their rivals get away without such a harsh punishment.

Given the financial power that City have, this fine won't do too much damage to the club. Although, the Blues still wait to see the outcome from UEFA's investigation into their alleged breach of FFP regulations.