Alexis Sanchez set to complete Manchester United exit this week

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez is on the verge of sealing a season-long loan move to Inter Milan.

Sanchez has been spotted in Milan today ahead of a medical with the Nerazzurri.

The 30-year-old will reunite with former United striker Romelu Lukaku, who also moved to the San Siro this summer.

Sanchez's wages

Sanchez is contracted to United until 2022, and he is currently the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

He is reportedly earning around £400,000 a week including bonuses, but David De Gea is now seeking a similar wage.

The Times report that Inter will pay around £9.6m of the Chilean's annual salary. United will have to pay the rest of his wages for the duration of the loan.

The Italians don't have an obligation to buy Sanchez at the end of the 2019/20 season.

"An absolute disaster"

Sanchez scored 80 goals in 166 appearances for Arsenal before he made the move to Old Trafford in January 2018.

However, he's been unable to replicate that form for United and has only managed five goals in 45 appearances for the club.

The forward has made just five starts under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has now been deemed surplus to requirements.

“Sanchez has been an absolute disaster. I have no idea what’s happened to him. There must be two of them," said United legend Gary Neville.

“The one that’s turned up in Manchester I have no idea who that is. He (Solskjaer) needs to get him out of the club."

17-year-old Mason Greenwood is expected to take Sanchez's place in Solskjaer's squad this season.

Copa America

Sanchez impressed in Chile's recent Copa America campaign, and he looked back to his best.

The striker scored twice as Chile reached the semi-finals, but he picked up a hamstring injury in their defeat to Argentina.

United's number seven then missed all of their pre-season fixtures and is yet to feature this season.

Serie A

If the deal is completed then Sanchez would be playing in Serie A for the second time in his career.

The former Barcelona star played for Udinese between 2006 and 2011, where he scored 21 goals in 112 games.

Sanchez will now hope that he can rebuild his career in Italy after his awful time at Old Trafford.