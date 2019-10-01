Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch 2019 Champions League
Follow live as Manchester City host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Kick-off from the Etihad at 20:00.
60 LIVE
Back closer to kick-off
I'll be back with more updates ahead of this tie closer to kick-off, including team news from 19:00 BST.
Predicted XI's
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; Rodri, B. Silva, D. Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.
Dinamo Zagreb predicted XI: Livakovic; Stojanovic, Dilaver, Peric, Theophile-Catherine, Leovac; Orsic, Ademi, Moro, Olmo; Petkovic.
Team news
Ahead of this game, the Citizens knew they were going to be without Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and John Stones due to injury.
Worryingly for the Blues, Kevin De Bruyne didn't train on Monday and is therefore very unlikely to be apart of the squad.
Nenad Bjelica has no problems with his squad, meaning the Croatians will be full strength at the Etihad.
Matchday one
In the first matchday in this group, City recorded a comfortable victory away at Shakhtar Donetsk, beating the Ukranian champions 3-0.
Despite Pep Guardiola's sides' emphatic victory, they do not sit top of the group due to Zagreb's 4-0 win over Atalanta B.C.
City will be favourites for this encounter, although will have to be aware of the threat Zagreb pose after their brilliant matchday one.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream score commentary of Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through the action from the Etihad as it unfolds. Kick-off at 20:00 BST.