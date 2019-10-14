Willems' release clause 'revealed' as he continues to impress

Newcastle United have struggled for competition at left-back for a number of years and seem to have found their man in Jetro Willems.

Willems has impressed since making his debut for the Magpies registering two assists as well as a thunderbolt strike against Liverpool.

Newcastle have already paid a loan fee to Eintracht Frankfurt to take Willems on loan for the season but will have to pay more for the full-back next summer.

A good piece of business

Willems has looked solid defensively but more impressively has been a constant threat while attacking providing width and power for the Magpies.

It has been revealed in Germany that Willems' release clause in the loan deal is £10 million.

Newcastle will be delighted to have negotiated this into the loan agreement as Willems came in off the back of an injury-plagued campaign.

He has proved to be one of the most influential full-backs in the Premier League this season which was highlighted through his wonderful assist for Matty Longstaff's winner against Manchester United.

Performances must remain high

It is still early in the season so the Newcastle hierarchy will not be looking to conclude a deal anytime soon as they look to see if Willems can remain injury-free.

The full-back spent the majority of last season on the sidelines with a number of injuries but with a full pre-season under his belt, he looks to be thriving under Steve Bruce.

If he was to keep up this high standard then the Magpies would be getting a massive coup for a very attacking full-back who can hold his own at the back as well.