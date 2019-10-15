McTominay: 'Special' Mourinho still gets in touch after United games

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed that he is still in contact with Jose Mourinho.

The former United manager was sacked in December last year and was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the pair have remained close and Mourinho regularly talks to McTominay after United games.

Mourinho gave Scot United debut

Mourinho was a big fan of McTominay and the Portuguese coach handed him his first-team debut against Arsenal in May 2017.

The academy graduate then enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford, and he was given regular opportunities in the United team.

He was also fielded in several different positions under Mourinho and was often deployed as a makeshift centre-half.

Mourinho singled McTominay out for special praise and even gave him the Manager's Player of the Season award in 2017-18.

McTominay now established in first team

The midfielder has since established himself as a regular in Solskjaer's side, and he has started all eight Premier League games this season.

McTominay's performances have been a bright spark in a disappointing start to the campaign for United.

The Red Devils have won just two league games this campaign and they are currently 12th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

However, the 22-year-old won their Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for September.

"He is very special to me"

McTominay has admitted that he owes a lot to his former boss because Mourinho put his faith in him.

"Obviously I don’t want to speak too much about previous managers but Jose is very special to me," he told Sky Sports.

"He still keeps in contact with me now and keeps in touch with me after some games and different things like that.

"He will always have a special place in mine and my family’s heart because he was the one who brought you here, he was the one who trusted you and he was the one who had belief in you.

"I owe a tremendous amount of credit to him because, if it wasn’t for him, I might not necessarily be sat in this seat."

The Scottish international is expected to start against Liverpool this weekend as United try to turn their fortunes around.