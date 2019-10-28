Manchester City vs Southampton Preview: Blues look to continue run towards third successive Carabao Cup title

Manchester City will look to continue their run towards their third successive Carabao Cup title with a home tie against Southampton on Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Team news

The Blues have suffered injury problem upon injury problem thus far this season, meaning that one of the strongest squads in Europe has become vastly limited.

Pep Guardiola will be without long-term absentees Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, as well as Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who have also picked up injuries in recent weeks.

Fernandinho picked up two yellow cards, resulting in a red and a one-match suspension at the weekend against Aston Villa, although the Citizens have claimed on their website he's available for selection.

Southampton have fewer injury problems at the moment, with just Moussa Djenepo and Cedric Soares expected to miss the long trip up to Manchester.

Ryan Bertrand was sent off at the weekend, meaning he is suspended for the matchup.

Man City predicted XI: ​Bravo; Walker, Otamendi, Garcia, Angelino; Foden, De Bruyne, Bernabé; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Stephens, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Valery; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg; Boufal, Obafemi, Adams.

Vastly differing form

As far as form goes, City and Southampton couldn't differ much more.

Guardiola's men have won all of their last three games, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once in that time, as they look to hunt down Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Southampton, on the other hand, suffered the biggest ever home defeat in the history of the Premier League last weekend, as they were humbled 9-0 by Leicester City on Friday night, undoubtedly lowering the confidence of the players, whilst putting more pressure on Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Saints haven't kept a clean sheet since the last round of this competition when they beat rivals Portsmouth 4-0.

Looking at the head to head, it doesn't get much better for Southampton.

City have won the last five meetings between the two sides, including a 6-1 thrashing last time the two sides met at the Etihad almost exactly one year ago.

Things don't look positive for Southampton ahead of this trip to the Etihad, although cup competitions can often pull off huge upsets - something that Hasenhuttl's men will be praying for in order to relieve some of the pressure and restore some confidence.