Longstaff reflects on memorable debut

After scoring the winning goal against Manchester United in front of the Gallowgate End life has changed for Matty Longstaff.

The younger brother of Sean Longstaff is now matching his brother in terms of accolades.

Both have made their debuts in the Premier League, scored a goal at St James' Park in the league and picked up a Man of the match award each.

Matty admits it will be 'great' for both of their awards to be side-by-side in their parents' home.

Happy to be progressing

Despite being just 19-years old Matty has a mature head on his shoulders just wanting to carry on playing football, getting better and not getting carried away.

"We both have a man of the match trophy, and now, to have the Premier League balls next to each other.

"I guess will be great to have at home and probably a proud thing for my mam and dad when they walk in the house - to be able to see them and what we've achieved so far." Matty told NUFC's club website.

Reflecting on his dream debut against Man United which was alongside his older brother, has made him a fan favourite already.

He added: "I think every kid's dream when they're growing up is to play in the Premier League and to score against the big clubs, and for it, all to happen in one appearance is a bit surreal.

"To be honest, from hitting the ball I still can't remember much other than the celebrations, but it was more surreal than anything."

Eager to improve

Longstaff is loving his football at the minute and wants to keep playing now he has the taste for first-team football.

However, Steve Bruce dropped the youngster against West Ham United as he opted for Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden.

Matty is happy to be in and around the first-team squad and learning from them.

He said: "I'm still young and new to everything so I'm not really thinking about keeping stuff or swapping shirts, I'm just trying to take everything as it comes.

" I've played three games in the Premier League now and I think the biggest thing for me is to try to keep playing and play as many games in the Premier League as possible over my career."