Bernardo Silva handed one-match ban following Benjamin Mendy tweet

Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one competitive fixture after an FA investigation into a tweet he posted relating to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

In September, the Manchester City attacker posted an image of Mendy alongside the mascot of the Spanish confectionery company Conguitos.

The tweet, swiftly deleted, was ruled a breach of the Football Association's social media rules.

It 'included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin'.

Details of the punishment

Silva will be sidelined for City's Premier League home game against rivals Chelsea later this month.

He has also been fined £50,000 and ordered to complete face-to-face education on the subject.

The maximum penalty the Portuguese could have faced was a six-match ban.

However, it was judged that the tweet 'was not intended... to be racist or offensive in any way'.

His willingness to make 'an early admission in full cooperation with the disciplinary process' was also noted.

According to the Guardian, City will not appeal the decision made by the Independent FA commission.

Kick It Out respond

In the wake of Bernardo's initial tweet, Kick It Out, among the leading campaigners for equality in football, expressed their shock that 'someone who is a role model to millions has failed to understand the discriminatory nature of his post'.

Responding to the FA's verdict, they welcomed the inclusion of mandatory education within the sanction.

They also accepted Bernardo's 'admission that he did not mean to intentionally cause offence'.

More broadly, the issue of racism in football has remained prominent this season.

Last month, for instance, the England national team considered leaving the pitch during their EURO 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria amid racist chanting from sections of supporters.