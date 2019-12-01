Pogba and McTominay could return in time for Tottenham

Manchester United midfield duo Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba could be set for a return to action in the next week.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær says the pair could be back in time to face Tottenham on Wednesday. McTominay missed the trip to Sheffield United with an ankle problem last week and did not feature in United’s Europa League tie against Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The 22 year old defensive midfielder has not travelled with the squad to the Lowry hotel ahead of United’s game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, has undergone rehab on his own troublesome ankle injury which has been a persistent problem for him so far this season and has not featured for the Red Devil’s since September 30.

The Frenchman returned to Carrington on Friday and will rejoin training with the team next week in the hope of a comeback ahead of United’s busy Christmas period.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was asked when Pogba could return after United’s 2-1 defeat to Astana on Thursday:

“Sunday, no. Tottenham? I can't say now because I've not been home and seen him. Let's see where he's at when he comes back and starts training with us.

He's stepping up his recovery and let's see how soon he'll be match fit and available."

It is evident that United have missed Pogba managing only two league wins in his absence. Solskjær says he wants the 26 year old back as soon as possible:

"He's not really been able to play for us so when we get him back it will be like a new world-class signing. Of course we want him back as soon as possible.

"We've missed him when he's been away. Some of the players - Scotty [McTominay] and Fred have taken up that challenge and done well but, of course, it's a boost for us when he comes back."