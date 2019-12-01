Jonjo Shelvey thought Newcastle earned their point against City

After a poor showing at Villa Park just five days earlier, Newcastle United bounced back in some style, coming twice from behind to stun last season's Premier League winners.

They left it late but it was a deserved point, and whilst there were stand out performers from the likes of Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez and Jetro Willems, it was Shelvey who deservedly took the headlines.

Reward for effort

The defensive duty and commitment was on show for all to see, and Shelvey admitted his side deserved a point for their work ethic.

"When Kevin De Bruyne scored that goal we thought 'Not again', but we kept on fighting and we got the free-kick and Atsu laid it back and I finished it.

"It's a massive point, especially after Monday night.

"We bounced back terrifically and put in a lot of fight and a lot of effort," he told NUFC TV.

Good response after Villa

After Monday's defeat, not many would have fancied the Magpies to get anything from a Manchester City side who had a point to prove after failing to win at home in midweek vs Shaktar Donetsk.

Shelvey continued: "It says a lot about us as a squad and the manager and the coaching staff.

"We've worked a lot this week on what we did wrong against Aston Villa where we probably gave them too much respect and didn't get up to the ball.

"I thought we did that really well today and we worked our socks off and thoroughly deserved a point."

Busy week ahead

There will be no time to get ahead of themselves as Steve Bruce's side entertain Southampton next Sunday, but that's not before a trip to Sheffield United on Thursday.

Both will be tough games for different reasons but a performance like yesterday proved United have the ability to learn from previous mistakes and ensure they give a better outing.

Bruce might have to utilise his squad with a busy week ahead, but after yesterday Shelvey won't be disappearing anytime soon.