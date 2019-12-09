Aston Villa 1-4 Leicetser City: The Warmdown

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes have consolidated second place in the Premier League with an impressive 4-1 win at Villa Park.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans added to Vardy's goals to seal a league win Leicester haven't managed at Villa Park since 2001.

For Aston Villa, it was a dismal display in which only captain Jack Grealish could give the home fans something to shout about. His strike across Kasper Schmeichel hits the post on it's route to goal.

Here's what we learnt...

Vardy could break more records

Jamie Vardy may well just be on course to break his own 11 match consecutive goalscoring record in Leicester's title wining season in 2016. Whilst Leicester's number nine wasn't involved throughout the whole game, he once more came alive in and around the box to settle proceedings at Villa Park.

Opening the scoring in the second city, Vardy typically rounded Tom Heaton with his electric pace before cooly slotting away even after slipping over.

Leicester can run Liverpool close

Three points in the West Midlands made it eight wins in a row for Brendan Rodger's Leicester side that remain eight points away from Jurgen Klopp's excellent Reds.

Rodgers himself almost won the first Premier League title for Liverpool in 2014 with the likes of Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling. Bringing through the youth and relying on the experience of Jonny Evans and Vardy alike, the Foxes can certainly sustain a title bid this term.

Wake up call for Villa

Having competed in almost all of their encounters this season without yielding the points total perhaps deserved, Villa were this time second best against Leicester. Dean Smith will know nicer fixtures await a Villa side outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Villa have played all of the top six in their past ten, but have still taken nine points from their tricky run.