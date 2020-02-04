Glenn Murray signs new contract through 2021

Brighton Hove Albion forward Glenn Murray has signed a new contract with the club that will keep him with the Seagulls through 2021.

The 36-year old has scored 103 goals in 252 appearances with Brighton in three separate stints and has found the back of the net in key situations since the Seagulls have been promoted to the Premier League.



Longtime Seagull expresses happiness at new deal

Murray said "I'm delighted to commit my future to the club and be part of this project that we're working on with the head coach. I'm just looking forward to the second half of the campaign now --- all I need to do from my personal perspective is make sure I'm fit and ready to go when the gaffer needs me."

Scoring against West Ham United in the 3-3 draw this past Saturday, the Englishman stated "it was nice to be back in the side and on the scoresheet at the weekend, I've been working hard on the training field and doing some extra running and finishing drills with Neal [Maupay] and Aaron [Connolly].

"Thankfully I got my chance at the weekend, lasted the full game and got the goal as well."

He went on to discuss his relationship with Maupay and Connolly, saying "I work with Aaron and Neal every day and have a good relationship with them both. I always try to pass things on when needed --- probably more so to Aaron because he's a bit younger.

"I just try and lead by example and go to [goalkeeping coach] Ben Roberts after training to get a finishing drill put on and things like that. Aaron and Neal join in and that's a good habit to go into in terms of hitting the back of the net regularly."

The goal against the Hammers has left Murray 12 shy of the club's all-time mark, held by Tommy Cook and he expressed his desire to catch and pass the Albion legend.

"I think the record was in my head at the start of the season", he said. "With the way, it's panned out, I obviously haven't been playing as much. But it was good to get back on track at the weekend with the goal. The record will be talked about in the press again.

"The club have given me a good opportunity to get there with this new deal --- it's something I'd love to achieve. But my priority is to help the team and then whatever comes off the back of that, we'll see."