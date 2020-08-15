As it happened: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon in Champions League Quarter-Final

ADVERTISEMENT
THANK YOU!
MAN CITY OUT OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Once again City have failed to get close to the Champions League trophy.
FULL TIME: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon
Dismay for Guardiola's Manchester City
CHANCE!
NO WAY BACK?
STERLING SHOCKER
SUBSTITUTION: Lyon
GOAL! Manchester City 1-3 Lyon
HUGE CHANCE
SUBSTITUTION: Manchester City
EXCITING FINAL 10 MINUTES AHEAD
GOAL GIVEN!
GOAL! Manchester City 1-2 Lyon
CHANCE!
SUBSTITUTIONS: Lyon
SHOT!
SUBSTITUTION: Lyon
GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Lyon
YELLOW CARD: Marcelo
FREE KICK
FREE KICK
SHOT!
FREE KICK
YELLOW CARD: Rodri
SUBSTITUTE: Manchester City
SECOND HALF: Manchester City 0-1 Lyon
HALF TIME ROUND UP
City pushed forward after conceding with chances for Rodri and Sterling but Rudi Garcia will be happy with his team's defensive efforts.
Guardiola will have some tough decisions to make coming into the second half as his change in formation does not seem to be working so far with a lack of creativity in the midfield.
HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Lyon
CHANCE!
CHANCE!!
FREE KICK!
FREE KICK!
YELLOW CARD: Fernandinho
Another One!
https://t.co/xD3XkdQGLl pic.twitter.com/GLphyRh6tj— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Lyon: Maxwel Cornet
YELLOW CARD: Leo Dubois
CHANCE!
CHANCE!
KICK OFF: Manchester City 0-0 Lyon
Will favourites Man City be able to take one step closer to the one trophy which has eluded them or will underdogs Lyon be the ones to meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final?
Moments Away
We're almost there!
Man City are set for Quarter-Final
Final preparations underway! 💪
🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/eU5Mq2yMtF — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2020
15 Minutes to Go
Lyon Ready to Go
2⃣5⃣ minutes!#UCL #ManCityOL pic.twitter.com/jhHmtsamuj— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
Goals Galore
Half-Century for Sterling
Change in Formation for City?
Garcia, Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte look likely to form a back three with Cancelo and Kyle Walker providing the width on the flanks.
Lyon Team News
Injury doubts are cast aside as Cornet and Denayer remain in the starting lineup with Dembele missing out again.
Manchester City Team News
Cancelo's fine performance against Real Madrid earns him another start over Mendy.
Lyon Starting XI
Our #UCL team news is in for #ManCityOL! 👥 pic.twitter.com/aeY0fDTHgG— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
Manchester City Starting XI
Here's how we line-up tonight! 👊
STARTING XI | Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus
🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/pZKLKukBCj — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2020
Lyon Have Arrived
In the house! 👋#UCL #ManCityOLpic.twitter.com/xON6kXnckx— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
Two Hours to Go!
Stay Tuned!
Lyon on Their Toes to Face Man City
Psyching ourselves up for #ManCityOL! 🏃♂️
🎥 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/Ibksgk42TE — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
No Second Chances for City
"It's quite different. When you play first leg you have one eye on second leg. When we play FA Cup or Carabao we are used to it. There are no second chances, you are either in or out. The approach is very different."
How to watch Manchester City vs Lyon Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport app
If you want to follow online VAVEL UK is your best option!
The End of an Era?
Last Time Out
Lyon Team News
Moussa Dembele will be hoping to be in the starting 11 after being dropped against the Italian side.
Manchester City Team News
Benjamin Mendy returns to the squad after suspension and gives Guardiola a tough selection choice after Joao Cancelo's superb performance against Real Madrid in the last stage.