As it happened: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon in Champions League Quarter-Final

ADVERTISEMENT

22:028 months ago

THANK YOU!

Thank you very much for tuning into tonight's quarter-final game and be sure to check in with VAVEL UK for the next round of the Champions League campaign!
22:008 months ago

MAN CITY OUT OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Big mistakes from Sterling and Ederson will be the main talking points from tonight but questions will also be asked of Guardiola's formation switch up.

Once again City have failed to get close to the Champions League trophy.

 

 

21:578 months ago

FULL TIME: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon

The referee signals the end of the match and the celebrations begin for Lyon! They are through to the Champions League semi-finals where they will play Bayern Munich.

 

Dismay for Guardiola's Manchester City

21:538 months ago

CHANCE!

90+3' De Bruyne's free kick forces a fingertip save from Lopes and goes out for a corner
21:528 months ago

NO WAY BACK?

Is there any way Guardiola's team can pull this back now? It seems as if Man City are heading out of the Champions League at the quarter-finals once again!
21:518 months ago

STERLING SHOCKER

Raheem Sterling will be the focus of attention after the final whistle. Just seconds after he missed an almost open goal, Moussa Dembele bagged his second goal of the night.
21:498 months ago

SUBSTITUTION: Lyon

87' In the midst of all that excitement Ekambi has come off for Reine-Adelaide
21:478 months ago

GOAL! Manchester City 1-3 Lyon

87' Ederson spills the ball which falls to Dembele who easily places it into Man City's goal for the second time
21:468 months ago

HUGE CHANCE

86' Sterling has missed a sitter! Jesus played the ball into Sterling in front of Lyon's goal but the Englishman has put it well over the bar
21:448 months ago

SUBSTITUTION: Manchester City

84' Rodri comes off for David Silva who could be playing his last ever game in a Manchester City shirt if his team don't score soon
21:428 months ago

EXCITING FINAL 10 MINUTES AHEAD

What a match this is turning out to be! Can Man City dig deep to find another equaliser?
21:408 months ago

GOAL GIVEN!

80' Dembele's goal stands! How are City going to respond to this? 10 minutes of normal time left!
21:388 months ago

GOAL! Manchester City 1-2 Lyon

79' Here's a decision for VAR! Is substitute Moussa Dembele onside after his shot deflects off Ederson and trickles into City's net
21:378 months ago

CHANCE!

77' Sterling chips the ball to the back post where Jesus waits but the Brazilian fails to connect with ball and the shot goes over the bar
21:348 months ago

SUBSTITUTIONS: Lyon

75' Dubois comes off for Kenny Tete and Memphis Depay is replaced by Moussa Dembele
21:338 months ago

SHOT!

73' Jesus skips past a Lyon defender and forces another save from Lopes who is certainly the busier of the two keepers.
21:328 months ago

SUBSTITUTION: Lyon

71' Bruno Guimaraes is taken off by Rudi Garcia and is replaced by Thiago Mendes
21:298 months ago

GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Lyon

69' Raheem Sterling cuts the ball back towards Kevin De Bruyne who slots the ball past Lopes into the bottom right-hand corner. GAME ON!
21:278 months ago

YELLOW CARD: Marcelo

65' Marcelo now has his name in Danny Makkelie's book after that foul on Jesus
21:258 months ago

FREE KICK

65' De Bruyne wastes yet another free kick, hitting it just over the Lyon crossbar 
21:248 months ago

FREE KICK

64' Marcelo fouls Jesus on the edge of the Lyon penalty box. The referee tries to play advantage but the free kick is eventually awarded to Man City. Another good position for free kick specialist De Bruyne
21:238 months ago

SHOT!

63' A straight forward save for Ederson as Marcel's shot is fired straight at the City keeper
21:208 months ago

FREE KICK

60' The free kick is taken by De Bruyne who gets it up and down but there's enough power in the shot to trouble Lopes who palms it away
21:198 months ago
59' A push from Marcelo on Jesus gives City a free kick in a promising position. Both Mahrez and De Bruyne are lining up to take it.
21:178 months ago

YELLOW CARD: Rodri

57' Rodri makes a clumsy challenge and picks up a yellow card in the process
21:168 months ago

SUBSTITUTE: Manchester City

56' Riyad Mahrez replaces Fernandinho who is on a yellow card. Perhaps this is the change which will add some fuel to Man City's attack
21:118 months ago
51' Garcia holds Memphis back earning Lyon a free kick about 30 yards out  but the free kick is wasted as Memphis can't get the ball over the Man City wall
21:058 months ago

SECOND HALF: Manchester City 0-1 Lyon

The second half is underway. What can City do to turn this game around?
21:028 months ago

HALF TIME ROUND UP

The first 20 minutes saw the two teams match each other for pace with chances for both City and Lyon. But it was the French side who have come out on top at half time with Maxwell Cornet's superb strike curling into Ederson's goal. 

City pushed forward after conceding with chances for Rodri and Sterling but Rudi Garcia will be happy with his team's defensive efforts.

Guardiola will have some tough decisions to make coming into the second half as his change in formation does not seem to be working so far with a lack of creativity in the midfield.

20:508 months ago

HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Lyon

The half time whistle blows after a period of Man City pressure but Guardiola's side could not find a way through Lyon's defence.
20:488 months ago

CHANCE!

45+1' Another chance for Man City. De Bruyne splits the defence and finds Sterling who has his effort blocked by the goalscorer Cornet. Another vital contribution from him!
20:478 months ago
43' City's De Bruyne picks out a cross to the front post where Jesus is waiting but Marcelo clears it away for a corner
20:468 months ago

CHANCE!!

41' After a patient build-up from City around the Lyon penalty area Jesus threads the ball through to Sterling who skills past a Lyon defender and plays it into Rodri who fires the shot straight at the keeper
20:418 months ago

FREE KICK!

39' De Bruyne powers the ball towards Lyon's goal but the shot is punched away by Anthony Lopes
20:408 months ago

FREE KICK!

38' Foul on the left side of Lyon's box. A good opportunity for De Bruyne
20:368 months ago
34' Man City seem to be lacking that spark of creativity in the middle with the change in formation. How will Pep react to this?
20:328 months ago

YELLOW CARD: Fernandinho

29' Fernandinho is the first City player in the book as he deliberately clips Houssem Aouar's heels on the edge of the Man City penalty box. The free-kick leads to nothing.
20:308 months ago

Another One!

That's not the first time Cornet has scored a beauty against City 
20:288 months ago
VAR had a good look at that one! But it finally ruled Walker to be keeping Ekambi onside
20:278 months ago

GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Lyon: Maxwel Cornet

24' Ekambi is tackled on the edge of the box by Eric Garcia but the ball trickles to Lyon's Maxwel Cornet who curls the ball into the bottom left corner
20:258 months ago
23' A reverse ball from Cancelo is played into Sterling on Lyon's goalline. He tries to pull it back to find a City player but Lyon clear their lines
20:228 months ago
20' Long ball from Ederson finds De Bruyne on the right-wing in plenty of space but the Belgian plays a poor ball across which fails to find Sterling
20:208 months ago
19' There have been no major chances in the last 10 minutes but both teams are clearly keen to push into the opponent's half
20:148 months ago

YELLOW CARD: Leo Dubois

12' Leo Dubois receives the first yellow card after taking down Garcia after the ball had been played
20:128 months ago

CHANCE!

10' Marcelo drives the ball from the edge of City's box following Lyon's first corner of the match but Ederson holds onto the strike well.
20:108 months ago
9' Kevin de Bruyne plays in a fantastic cross but there are no City heads to put it goalwards 
20:088 months ago
7' It looks as if we are in for an exciting match as both Lyon and City have started energetically 
20:078 months ago

4' Ederson forced into making a save as Walker's attempted chest back bounces awkwardly towards the Man City net
20:058 months ago

CHANCE!

3' Massive chance for Man City after Cancelo feeds the ball into Sterling who looks to find Jesus but Lyon manage to scramble it away for a corner.
20:018 months ago

KICK OFF: Manchester City 0-0 Lyon

And we're off! 

Will favourites Man City be able to take one step closer to the one trophy which has eluded them or will underdogs Lyon be the ones to meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final?

19:598 months ago

Moments Away

The player's take to the pitch at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and the Champions League anthem rings out... Here we go!
19:578 months ago

We're almost there!

After last night's goal-fest between Bayern Munich and Barcelona, what will tonight's game have in store?
19:468 months ago

Man City are set for Quarter-Final

19:448 months ago

15 Minutes to Go

We are just 15 minutes away from kick off, stay tuned for live updates!
19:388 months ago

Lyon Ready to Go

Lyon preparing for kick-off

 

19:278 months ago

Goals Galore

Gabriel Jesus, Sterling and Memphis Depay have all scored six in the Champions League this season. With all three starting let's see if any of them can add to their tally tonight.
19:228 months ago

Half-Century for Sterling

Raheem Sterling makes his 50th Champions League appearance tonight. The second youngest Englishman to do so after Wayne Rooney in 2010!
19:108 months ago

Change in Formation for City?

With Garcia coming in for Foden it seems as if Guardiola might be switching to a 3-5-2 formation.

Garcia, Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte look likely to form a back three with Cancelo and Kyle Walker providing the width on the flanks. 

19:028 months ago

Lyon Team News

Lyon keep the same XI that started against Juventus in the previous stage. 

Injury doubts are cast aside as Cornet and Denayer remain in the starting lineup with Dembele missing out again.

18:598 months ago

Manchester City Team News

Phil Foden drops to the bench for tonights' fixture as Eric Garcia comes into the starting XI. 

Cancelo's fine performance against Real Madrid earns him another start over Mendy. 

18:528 months ago

Lyon Starting XI

Here's how Lyon line up for tonight's quarter-final:

 

18:478 months ago

Manchester City Starting XI

18:458 months ago

Lyon Have Arrived

 
17:598 months ago

Two Hours to Go!

With just two hours to go until Manchester City meet Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals make sure you follow along for all the pre-match build-up, including team news.
15:248 months ago

Stay Tuned!

Do not miss a moment with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Manchester City vs Lyon
14:538 months ago

Lyon on Their Toes to Face Man City

14:498 months ago

No Second Chances for City

In the pre-match press conference Guardiola spoke about City's different approach to the one leg quarter-final:


"It's quite different. When you play first leg you have one eye on second leg. When we play FA Cup or Carabao we are used to it. There are no second chances, you are either in or out. The approach is very different."

12:368 months ago

How to watch Manchester City vs Lyon Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BT Sport

If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport app

If you want to follow online VAVEL UK is your best option!
 

12:358 months ago

The End of an Era?

A loss for Man City would mean the end of an era for David Silva who is set to leave as soon as the club's Champions League campaign comes to an end.  The Spaniard has played for City for over 10 years and lifting the Champions League trophy would be a fitting way for the 34-year-old to leave the club. 

12:348 months ago

Last Time Out

The two teams met back in November 2018 in the Champions League group stage. A four-goal thriller saw two goals from Lyon's Cornet as Aymeric Laporte and Aguero scored for City. At the time Pep said Lyon were "one of the toughest teams" his Manchester City side have ever faced.
12:188 months ago

Lyon Team News

Lyon have some fresh injury concerns as Jason Denayer and Maxwell Cornet, who started against Juventus in the last round, are doubts with groin and thigh issues respectively. Right-back Kenny Tete is also an injury concern for Garcia.

Moussa Dembele will be hoping to be in the starting 11 after being dropped against the Italian side.

12:188 months ago

Manchester City Team News

It is doubtful that injured Sergio Aguero will play any further part in City's Champions League campaign, even if they do progress to the all-important final.

Benjamin Mendy returns to the squad after suspension and gives Guardiola a tough selection choice after Joao Cancelo's superb performance against Real Madrid in the last stage. 

12:178 months ago

Underdogs Lyon

Rudi Garcia's Lyon will want to forget about their disappointing Ligue 1  season after their seventh-place finish and focus on tonight's chance to bring them one step closer to the Champions League trophy.
12:168 months ago

City looking to put last year's dismay behind them

After Man City's VAR inflicted defeat to Tottenham in last year's competition, Pep Guardiola's side will be keen to advance to the semi-finals for only the second time in the club's history.
12:148 months ago

Champions League Hopes

Man City, who fell at the quarter-final stage last year, and underdogs Lyon will both be hoping to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.
12:118 months ago

Kick-off time

Manchester City vs Lyon will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
12:098 months ago

WELCOME!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Champions League quarter-final match: Manchester City vs Lyon! My name is Emily Salley and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
VAVEL Logo