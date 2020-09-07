Manchester City dealt double blow as Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Manchester City pair, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite returning a positive case for the virus both Mahrez and Laporte are displaying no Covid-19 symptoms.

The City duo will now have to remain in a period of self isolation, following Premier League and UK Government protocol.

The Blues' Premier League campaign is due to kick off a week later than most due to their longer campaign in Europe, meaning that the City duo's isolation period will potentially come to an end just before their season opener.

As a result this could give both players a fighting chance to be back for the season opener against Wolves on the 21st September.

City statement

In a statement, the Club commented on their first positive testing stating:

"Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus."

"Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season"

The Duo Take to Twitter

Algerian international, Mahrez who scored 11 Premier League goals last campaign took to social media following the club's statement to thank fans for the support. He tweeted:

"Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care of you"

His defensive teammate soon followed suit, also taking to Twitter to provide an update on his state, as well as thanking supporters. He tweeted:

"Thanks everyone for your messages, everything is going as well as possible. I am following the protocol for the next few days and I will be back soon. Take care of your self."