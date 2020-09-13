Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, TV updates and how to watch Premier League match (0-2)
Photo by Peter Powell via Getty Images

20:047 months ago

That's it from us.

Thank you for following. Two goals in the opening six minutes are enough in Yorkshire.

20:027 months ago

Perfect start to Wolves

Hugs all round from Nuno as his team secure their first win over the Blades since 2017.

They sit fourth in the Premier League, above current champions, Liverpool.

19:587 months ago

What's next?

Next up for Chris Wilder and his side is a trip to Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Thursday followed by a trip to Aston Villa on Monday evening.

For Wolves, they host Stoke City in three days and Manchester City a week today.

19:557 months ago

Full-time:Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

It's full-time at Bramall Lane and it's a job well done for Nuno's men.

Jimenez opened his account for the season with a neat left-footed effort before Saiss doubled the lead four moments later.

Despite a short pre-season, the Wanderers have returned to football with an impressive performance and result.

19:497 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

90' Five minutes of stoppage time.

Marcal has been booked.

19:477 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

88' The game's tempo has slowly died as Wolves have kept the Blades forwards' quiet.

A woeful cross from Baldock is easily gathered by Patricio.

19:447 months ago

Substitute: Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

85' Vitinha makes his Wolves debut with five minutes to go, replacing Joao Moutinho.

Let's see how the young lad does.

19:427 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

83' CLOSE!

He has been amazing tonight. He has kept the ball on the byline and beat two men before firing the ball just wide of goal.

Moments later, Jimenez's front post header smashes the post.

19:377 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

Another player who has impressed in black and gold is Marcal.

The Brazilian has kept Baldock quiet all evening and managed to offer an option further up the field.

19:347 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

71' Sander Berge has replaced Oliver Norwood for Sheffield United, whilst Podence has been replaced by Ruben Neves.

United have 20 minutes to salvage a point.

19:347 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

76' CLOSE!

Traore is having a brilliant evening. After recieving the ball in his own half, the Spainish winger drives through United's midfielder before blasting just wide.

19:307 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

71' Saiss forced Ramsdale into a brilliant save before Jimenez can't direct the ball into the net.

United go down the other end and nearly get back into the game, but McBurnie can't flick the ball in.

19:287 months ago

Substitute: Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

69'Oscar Buur has replaced Neto to add some defensive security for Wolves.

It's the Danish midfielder's league debut. 

He has moved to right wing-back, with Traore pushing further forward.

19:237 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

62' Saiss is receiving treatment just after the hour mark. Luckily he is okay.

Could Fabio Silva be handed his debut?

19:167 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

58' Another let-down for Wolves.

A pass from John Egan splits the visitors defence before Sharp's pass flashes across the box with no-one to tap into the empty net.

19:127 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

54' CLOSE!

Saiss is close to adding to his earlier goal with another header from a corner.

This time, his effort bounces just wide of Ramsdale's goal.

19:107 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

51' POST!

Fleck's low effort cannons off the post before George Baldock's shot is turned away for a corner. 

Wilder's side have come out with more intensity this half.

19:067 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

46' A little bit of a scare for Wolves there.

Enda Stevens latches onto a ball behind Traore, but flashes it way over.

19:047 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Chelsea

45' Back underway at Bramall Lane. 

Wolves are now attacking the goal where the away fans would be originally sat.

18:527 months ago

Good to be back

Traore has impressed in the first-half from right wing-back.

A couple of poor passes and running the ball aimlessly out of play, but his strength remains to cause trouble for defenders.

18:507 months ago

Half-time

Half-time in the opening game of the season. 

Goals from Jimenez and Saiss in the opening six minutes hand Nuno Espirito Santo's men a perfect start to the season.

Apart from the two goals, either side has caused any problems. 

For Wolves, another goal would kill any possibility of a Sheffield United comeback.

For United, an early goal will do them good. The longer they go without getting themselves back into the game, the harder the task.

18:477 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

45+1' Another fast-paced counter-attack from Neto nearly results in a tap-in for Jimenez.

The Blades defence does well to clear the ball for a corner.

18:407 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

38' McBurnie heads a Norwood corner directly into the hands of Patricio.

Wolves look immensely dangerous from counter-attacks with two men out wide. Moutinho drops deeps whilst Dendoncker is playing more as a mezzala. 

18:347 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

27' Only Adama Traore (33) have made more touches than Jimenez. 

The service to the Mexican striker has been incredible tonight. 

Not a single player has put a foot wrong today.

18:277 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

These three have been incredible so far!

18:257 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

24- Wolves are really dominating proceedings here. 

Jimenez jinxes between a couple of Blades players before firing a left-footed strike well over.

18:207 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

18- It looks like Nuno has set his team up with a 3-5-2 formation.

Originally it did look like a 3-4-3, but Neto has slotted in behind Podence and Jimenez.

Nuno's tactic's have worked a treatr

18:137 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

10' Sheffield United look to get themselves back into the game by keeping the ball away from Wolves.

Every time Wolves attack, they look dangerous. The United backline do not look secure at all.

18:087 months ago

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

7' OH MY GOD! WHAT A START!

A corner from left hand side finds Saiss and it hits the back of the net. 

18:047 months ago

Sheffield United 0-1 Wolves

3' GOAAALLLLL!!

Neto beats O'Connell and crosses to Jimenez sit-foots the ball into the top corner. What a start!

18:027 months ago

Sheffield United 0-0 Wolves

The first game of the 2020/21 campaign is underway. 

Both side's setting up with a 3-5-2 formation, as expected.

17:587 months ago

The teams emerge onto the pitch

Both teams will be repping their home strips this evening. The teams are out and Mike Dean has entered the pitch.
17:537 months ago

Champions League semi-final to Sheffield

Marcal will play at left wing-back tonight. Made the switch from OL to Wolves for £2m this summer. 
17:507 months ago

Blades warm-up out to warm-up in the heat

It's currently 24 degrees in Sheffield. A hot one at Bramall Lane. The weather definitely warrants a water break this evening. Shame they are not a thing anymore.
17:487 months ago

The Pack arrive in Sheffield

Temperatures checked and face masks on. The 'new normal' in football at the moment. No supporters to cheer or boo the teams either.
17:437 months ago

Nuno's 3-5-2

17:237 months ago

How will the Blades set-up?

With the back three and wing-back, the Blades look set to have three central midfielders with Sharp and McBurnie up top against the Wolves back three.

The lack of attacking creative in midfield could hinder the flow of the game. However, with the overlapping centre-backs, they will be hoping to replicate last season's luck with it.

17:117 months ago

Thoughts on the team news

Chris Wilder has handed a debut to Aaron Ramsdale at Bramall Lane, with Wes Foderingham, Oliver Burke and Ethan Ampadu all on the bench.

For Wolves, Fernando Marcal will make his Wolves debut as left wing-back, with Romain Saiss partnering Conor Coady and Willy Boly in centre-back.

Fabio Silva and Vitinha only make the bench, with Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves.

17:047 months ago

Wolves team news

XI: Patricio, Traore, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neto, Jimenez, Podence.

Subs: Ruddy, Neves, Silva, Jota, Vitinha, Vinagre, Buur.

17:037 months ago

Sheffield United team news

XI: Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, Sharp, McBurnie.

Subs: Foderingham, Bergem Burke, Jagielka, McGoldrick, Osborn, Ampadu.

 

19:217 months ago

19:197 months ago

Predicted line-ups

Wolves (5-2-3): Patricio; Traore, Boly, Coady (C), Dendoncker, Vinagre; Neves; Moutinho; Jota, Jimenez, Podence.

Sheffield United (5-3-2): Ramsdale; Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens; Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; Sharp, McBurnie.

19:057 months ago

Nuno Espirito Santo claims his side is not complete

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes his squad is not complete yet, despite bringing three new faces to the club. "The situation is clear, the transfer market is still open and we have to keep on working. Nothing is closed yet, ins and outs can happen. Football changes in one minutes so you have to be ready. We are working, the squad is not complete yet."

Speaking about his group of players, he said: "They are a fantastic team, and I admire their players and their staff, as a club and as people. It will be tough but I expect a very good game."

When asked about Doherty, Santo said: "It was a pleasure for us to work with Matt for three seasons. He had to adjust to so many different things and the way he committed and grew as a player was amazing."

On Wolves opponents, Nuno called the Blades "fantastic" ahead of their clash tomorrow.

"They are a fantastic team, and I admire their players and their staff, as a club and as people. It will be tough but I expect a very good game."

18:517 months ago

Chris Wilder on both side's similar style of play

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has claimed everyone pinches ideas in football, saying: "We all nick bits and pieces off each other, and I'm not afraid or ashamed to say that.

"Everyone has their own ideas on how to go about things but you also look at what other teams are doing and think 'That's good. I wonder if we could work that or do something similar?' That's how it happens and that's the process we all go through.

"Everyone in this business will have sat down at the end of the season and looked at what they did over the course of it.

"We've certainly done that, and talked about what went well and just as importantly what didn't work well, what we'd like to do differently. Then you wouldn't be doing your job if you didn't try and put that right."

After a mixture of pre-season opponents, Wilder also spoke about how he was planning on setting-ip before arrivals have opened new doors for him.

"At the beginning of last season, we were seriously looking at going with a three up top in quite a few matches," Wilder said.

"Callum [Robinson] could come in from out wide and we saw Luke [Freeman] slotting in there, possibly if we moved things about towards the end [of the game] at the start as well.

"But as things went on, and we were getting good results, there didn't seem to be any point in changing things. What we were doing was working and so we didn't go with it."

18:397 months ago

New faces for the Wanderers

This time two weeks ago, Wolves fan's made their concerns heard about the lack of incomings at the club.

However, following the departure of Doherty, the signings started coming in. FC Porto striker, Silva, was brought in for £35m to provide back-up for Raul Jimenez.

Champions League semi-finalist Marcal signed a two-year deal at the club. The left-back was a product of the Gremio academy system and can play in a back three or as a wing-back.

Highly-rated midfield Paulo Ferreira, known as Vitinha, joined on a season-long loan from Porto, with an option to make the move permanent. 

18:327 months ago

Wolves team news

Following Doherty's sale to Spurs, Adama Traore is set to start at wing-back for Wolves.

Debuts could be handed out to Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal and Vitinha.

Apart from that, Santo will have a fairly strong side.

18:297 months ago

Sheffield United team news

United go into Monday evening's clash without Sander Berge after the midfielder picked up a knee problem whilst away on international duty with Norway.

However, summer signings Aaron Ramsdale, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Oli Burke and Ethan Ampadu could all feature.

18:257 months ago

Blades unbeaten against Wolves since 2018.

The last time the two sides met came in July and saw John Egan kill any hope of Wolves securing UEFA Champions League football.

Ruben Neves saw his free-kick hit the woodwork before Billy Sharp's goal was ruled out for offside. 

The winner came when Egan leapt above Willy Boly to power the ball past Rui Patricio from Oliver Norwood's corner.

Earlier in the campaign, Matt Doherty, who left the club for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, rescued a point for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

Lys Mousset opened the scoring from George Baldock's cross after only two minutes, but the Blades couldn't hold on.

The Wanderers last victory against Monday's opposition came in February 2018, thanks to goals from Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro.

A victory would their first at Bramall Lane since 2014.

18:157 months ago

Tough start for Nuno's men

The opening game of the season presents Wolves with another difficult contest after previously coming up against Everton and Leicester City.

This season, Sheffield United are their opponents. After a very good first season back in the Premier League, Chris Wilder's side will be hoping that they don't suffer 'second season syndrome'.

After just missing out on Europa League places, both sides will be keen to get their season off to a winning way ahead of a tough season.

Wolves will be looking to win their first opening game of the season in the Premier League since 2011 when they defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park.

17:597 months ago

Welcome back!

The Premier League is back and Wolves' football is back!

Welcome to the live coverage of Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Sheffield United on the opening weekend.

Wolves will be seeking to get off to a good start this season, after drawing both of their opening games since their promotion in 2018.

Chris Wilder's men will be looking to make it three games unbeaten against the West Midlanders on Monday.

Kick off in Sheffield is on Monday at 18:00.

