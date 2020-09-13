Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, TV updates and how to watch Premier League match (0-2)

ADVERTISEMENT
That's it from us.
Perfect start to Wolves
Hugs all round from Nuno as his team secure their first win over the Blades since 2017.
They sit fourth in the Premier League, above current champions, Liverpool.
What's next?
Next up for Chris Wilder and his side is a trip to Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Thursday followed by a trip to Aston Villa on Monday evening.
For Wolves, they host Stoke City in three days and Manchester City a week today.
Full-time:Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
It's full-time at Bramall Lane and it's a job well done for Nuno's men.
Jimenez opened his account for the season with a neat left-footed effort before Saiss doubled the lead four moments later.
Despite a short pre-season, the Wanderers have returned to football with an impressive performance and result.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Marcal has been booked.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
A woeful cross from Baldock is easily gathered by Patricio.
Substitute: Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Let's see how the young lad does.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
He has been amazing tonight. He has kept the ball on the byline and beat two men before firing the ball just wide of goal.
Moments later, Jimenez's front post header smashes the post.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
The Brazilian has kept Baldock quiet all evening and managed to offer an option further up the field.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
United have 20 minutes to salvage a point.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Traore is having a brilliant evening. After recieving the ball in his own half, the Spainish winger drives through United's midfielder before blasting just wide.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
United go down the other end and nearly get back into the game, but McBurnie can't flick the ball in.
Substitute: Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
It's the Danish midfielder's league debut.
He has moved to right wing-back, with Traore pushing further forward.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Could Fabio Silva be handed his debut?
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
A pass from John Egan splits the visitors defence before Sharp's pass flashes across the box with no-one to tap into the empty net.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Saiss is close to adding to his earlier goal with another header from a corner.
This time, his effort bounces just wide of Ramsdale's goal.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Fleck's low effort cannons off the post before George Baldock's shot is turned away for a corner.
Wilder's side have come out with more intensity this half.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Enda Stevens latches onto a ball behind Traore, but flashes it way over.
Sheffield United 0-2 Chelsea
Wolves are now attacking the goal where the away fans would be originally sat.
Good to be back
A couple of poor passes and running the ball aimlessly out of play, but his strength remains to cause trouble for defenders.
Half-time
Goals from Jimenez and Saiss in the opening six minutes hand Nuno Espirito Santo's men a perfect start to the season.
Apart from the two goals, either side has caused any problems.
For Wolves, another goal would kill any possibility of a Sheffield United comeback.
For United, an early goal will do them good. The longer they go without getting themselves back into the game, the harder the task.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
The Blades defence does well to clear the ball for a corner.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Wolves look immensely dangerous from counter-attacks with two men out wide. Moutinho drops deeps whilst Dendoncker is playing more as a mezzala.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
The service to the Mexican striker has been incredible tonight.
Not a single player has put a foot wrong today.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Jimenez jinxes between a couple of Blades players before firing a left-footed strike well over.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Originally it did look like a 3-4-3, but Neto has slotted in behind Podence and Jimenez.
Nuno's tactic's have worked a treatr
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Every time Wolves attack, they look dangerous. The United backline do not look secure at all.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
A corner from left hand side finds Saiss and it hits the back of the net.
Sheffield United 0-1 Wolves
Neto beats O'Connell and crosses to Jimenez sit-foots the ball into the top corner. What a start!
Sheffield United 0-0 Wolves
Both side's setting up with a 3-5-2 formation, as expected.
The teams emerge onto the pitch
Champions League semi-final to Sheffield
Debut day 🇧🇷
Blades warm-up out to warm-up in the heat
The boys are out. 👊
The Pack arrive in Sheffield
Arriving for the game 🚌
Nuno's 3-5-2
A 3-5-2, like the Blades, has been opted for by Wolves. After selling Doherty, the Wanderers are left with no right-back, so Adama Traore will start behind Pedro Neto.
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's 2020/21 @premierleague opener against @SheffieldUnited. #SHUWOL
📋🐺 pic.twitter.com/ubjOxbqmpb
How will the Blades set-up?
The lack of attacking creative in midfield could hinder the flow of the game. However, with the overlapping centre-backs, they will be hoping to replicate last season's luck with it.
Thoughts on the team news
For Wolves, Fernando Marcal will make his Wolves debut as left wing-back, with Romain Saiss partnering Conor Coady and Willy Boly in centre-back.
Fabio Silva and Vitinha only make the bench, with Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves.
Wolves team news
Subs: Ruddy, Neves, Silva, Jota, Vitinha, Vinagre, Buur.
Sheffield United team news
Subs: Foderingham, Bergem Burke, Jagielka, McGoldrick, Osborn, Ampadu.
Predicted line-ups
Sheffield United (5-3-2): Ramsdale; Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens; Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; Sharp, McBurnie.
Nuno Espirito Santo claims his side is not complete
Speaking about his group of players, he said: "They are a fantastic team, and I admire their players and their staff, as a club and as people. It will be tough but I expect a very good game."
When asked about Doherty, Santo said: "It was a pleasure for us to work with Matt for three seasons. He had to adjust to so many different things and the way he committed and grew as a player was amazing."
On Wolves opponents, Nuno called the Blades "fantastic" ahead of their clash tomorrow.
"They are a fantastic team, and I admire their players and their staff, as a club and as people. It will be tough but I expect a very good game."
Chris Wilder on both side's similar style of play
"Everyone has their own ideas on how to go about things but you also look at what other teams are doing and think 'That's good. I wonder if we could work that or do something similar?' That's how it happens and that's the process we all go through.
"Everyone in this business will have sat down at the end of the season and looked at what they did over the course of it.
"We've certainly done that, and talked about what went well and just as importantly what didn't work well, what we'd like to do differently. Then you wouldn't be doing your job if you didn't try and put that right."
After a mixture of pre-season opponents, Wilder also spoke about how he was planning on setting-ip before arrivals have opened new doors for him.
"At the beginning of last season, we were seriously looking at going with a three up top in quite a few matches," Wilder said.
"Callum [Robinson] could come in from out wide and we saw Luke [Freeman] slotting in there, possibly if we moved things about towards the end [of the game] at the start as well.
"But as things went on, and we were getting good results, there didn't seem to be any point in changing things. What we were doing was working and so we didn't go with it."
New faces for the Wanderers
However, following the departure of Doherty, the signings started coming in. FC Porto striker, Silva, was brought in for £35m to provide back-up for Raul Jimenez.
Champions League semi-finalist Marcal signed a two-year deal at the club. The left-back was a product of the Gremio academy system and can play in a back three or as a wing-back.
Highly-rated midfield Paulo Ferreira, known as Vitinha, joined on a season-long loan from Porto, with an option to make the move permanent.
Wolves team news
Debuts could be handed out to Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal and Vitinha.
Apart from that, Santo will have a fairly strong side.
Sheffield United team news
However, summer signings Aaron Ramsdale, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Oli Burke and Ethan Ampadu could all feature.
Blades unbeaten against Wolves since 2018.
Ruben Neves saw his free-kick hit the woodwork before Billy Sharp's goal was ruled out for offside.
The winner came when Egan leapt above Willy Boly to power the ball past Rui Patricio from Oliver Norwood's corner.
Earlier in the campaign, Matt Doherty, who left the club for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, rescued a point for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.
Lys Mousset opened the scoring from George Baldock's cross after only two minutes, but the Blades couldn't hold on.
The Wanderers last victory against Monday's opposition came in February 2018, thanks to goals from Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro.
A victory would their first at Bramall Lane since 2014.
Tough start for Nuno's men
This season, Sheffield United are their opponents. After a very good first season back in the Premier League, Chris Wilder's side will be hoping that they don't suffer 'second season syndrome'.
After just missing out on Europa League places, both sides will be keen to get their season off to a winning way ahead of a tough season.
Wolves will be looking to win their first opening game of the season in the Premier League since 2011 when they defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park.
Welcome back!
Welcome to the live coverage of Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Sheffield United on the opening weekend.Wolves will be seeking to get off to a good start this season, after drawing both of their opening games since their promotion in 2018.
Chris Wilder's men will be looking to make it three games unbeaten against the West Midlanders on Monday.
Kick off in Sheffield is on Monday at 18:00.
Keep an eye on our website for reaction from both manager's and a warm down.