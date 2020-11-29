The five key quotes from Slaven Bilic's post-Sheffield United press conference

West Bromwich Albion picked up their first win of the season on Saturday after beating fellow strugglers Sheffield United 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

Conor Gallagher’s maiden goal for the club was enough to seal the three points which moves the Baggies out of the relegation zone.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic spoke to the media after the game:

On the Baggies' first win

It may have taken ten games but Bilic’s side finally claimed their first win of the season on Saturday. Both sides were without a victory heading into the game and the two teams were propping up the rest of the Premier League.

The Baggies boss spoke of his delight after the win. He said: “This was the game. There are enough games after this one, but it was very important - crucial - for both teams to win the game.

“The guys are reading the papers. Everybody's asking when are you going to get your first win. That's why it was incredibly important for us to go over that block.

"I see this as more than three points because it's our first win. Second, we've done it against a team who is down there with us."

On the importance of the win:

Continuing on with his thoughts on the game, Bilic was relieved that his team had finally got a win and can remove the ‘cloud’ of doubt hanging over their head.

“Although it is not late in the season, this game was like a six-pointer, because it is more than a normal win – it is against one of the teams around us,” he said.

“There is always a cloud there with the question mark when are we going to get a win, so the three points was massive for us. We finally get it and this we have to use going forward in the upcoming games.”

On his previous comments:

After previous losses, Bilic has spoken highly of his team's performances and had maintained belief in his players.

Now they have finally won a game, he reminded the media of his comments and wants his team to build on the result.

He said: “I didn’t lie - we had a great work ethic on the training ground, a great atmosphere, but we weren’t getting the results or the rewards. We have now, and we must take it into our coming games.”

On the luck going West Brom’s way:

West Brom have had some poor luck throughout the season so far and that has played a part in their league position.

However, with Sheffield United missing so many key chances on Saturday, the luck had finally gone their way and it helped them to a huge win.

“We deserved the good fortune,” Bilic stated. “The most important thing was to win - I’m pleased with the way we played, they had a few chances but we did too.

“Of course they’re risking more at the end, they’re throwing bodies. We should’ve used the counter-attacks a bit better to kill the game off, but we sustained the pressure.”

On the Wilder/Klopp controversy:

With Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp publicly calling out Saturday’s opposing boss Chris Wilder for his opinion on the five substitution rule, Bilic was asked to comment on the situation.

He said: “We’re all selfish. It’s not selfish in a negative way. You have a job, it’s your responsibility to do the job and part of that is finding ways to suit your team and how they can affect your club better.

“Klopp is also selfish, he’s looking at it from his point of view, or the big clubs - he’s not the only one of course.

“He’s very vocal, and I respect him for that. He’s not hiding, he has his opinion. At the same time, I agree with Chris Wilder - we’re looking at what is best for us.”