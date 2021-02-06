As it happened: Newcastle United 3-2 Southampton

ADVERTISEMENT
That's All Folks!
Next up
Southampton have Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday and face Wolves again in the Premier League on Sunday
As it Happened
Miguel Almiron man of the match without a doubt.
Southampton it looks bleak in the future but in spells played well.
Steve Bruce and Newcastle it did look bad in spells, but have really turn a page on their season
Full Time
90+5
possibly last attempt for Southampton
90+4
Newcastle being smart with clock management
90+3
90+2
90+1
'90
'88 OFF THE LINE
But the whistle has gone for a foul on Karl Darlow
'87
'85
'84
Referee warns Darlow
'80 Subsitute
Jack Stephens off
Dan N'Lundulu on
'79
Eleven minutes plus added time for the Magpies to hold on
'77
Newcastle having already used all three subs with Wilson, Manquillo and ASM leaving the action
'75 Stretcher is out
'73 VAR
The free-kick is taken by Newcastle but straight into the wall.
Schär goes in for a follow-up and is hurt by the 50/50.
'72 Free Kick
Free kick 20 yards out
'70
'69
Darlow grabs it safely
'67
Settling for the score here are the Magpies
'66 Substitute
Allan Saint-Maximan off
Paul Dummet On
'65 OFFSIDE
But as the ball is played into the area Ings and Adams both offside.
Southampton really knocking on the door
'62 POST
'62
Correction
The JWP free kick
Just James doing Ward-Prowse things. 😎🎯
Yet another exceptional free-kick and the Saints hit back again! 🙇♂️ pic.twitter.com/i9Uf8rLX0r — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 6, 2021
'58
'56
'53 Huge Chance
All Southampton in the second half
'52
Ward-Prowse swatts it into the area and Newcastle concede a corner
'49 Horrific Start for Newcastle
'49 RED CARD
'47 GOAL SOUTHAMPTON
James Ward Prowse Fires it into the top corner
TOP CLASS FREE KICK
'45
Joelinton does so well to cross the ball to the back post where Jnjo Shelvey has a simple tap in
The Midfielder spoons it and it goes wide
Has to score that
'45
Half Time
'48 GOAL NEWCASTLE
As the Saints keeper fluffs his clearance to Ryan Bertrand Miguel Almiron nabs it off the defender and runs down to the area and slots it into the bottom corner to score before the half
'45+2 Booking
Not much the Sweede could have done as he slide and the pitch carried him
'45
for the two big injuries Newcastle have suffered
'44
Ward-Prowse whips it into the edge of the area but Ryan Bertrand hits it hard and high
'42
'39
'36
Joe Willock breaks into the area and surprisingly hits it but a good save from McCarthy.
'35
Callum Wilson off
Joelinton on
'34
'32
'31
'29 GOAL SOUTHAMPTON
'25 GOAL NEWCASTLE
'24
'24
'23 Change for Newcastle
Emil Krath replaces him
'20
close.
Manquillo is back down again receiving treatment.
'19
'17
'15 GOAL
Allan Saint-Maxmin goes down the left-hand side and chargers into the box the french man squares it to an oncoming Joe Willock who side foots it into the net
1-0 Newcastlev
'12
But in the build-up Danny ings is offside
'10 Booking
'7 GOAL OFFSIDE
The flag goes up and Wilson is Offisde
'6
good chance for Newcastle
'4
'3
'0
Teams are out
Both managers speak
Hasenhuttl looking for a reaction following Tuesday and hoping for it today
Tv coverage is on
If you are allowing me to give accurate coverage of the game kick off in 15 minutes
What do the stats say?
Since Southampton returned to the Premier League in 2012/13, the only manager to lose more top-flight games against the Saints than Newcastle boss Steve Bruce (5) is Alan Pardew (6), despite Bruce not facing Southampton in any league season between 2015/16 and 2018/19.
Southampton haven't lost five consecutive league matches since September 1998 under Dave Jones, while this current four-game losing run is the longest in Ralph Hasenhüttl's league managerial career.
Southampton are looking to record only their third Premier League double over Newcastle, previously doing so in 1993/94 and 2014/15.
Newcastle United have lost just one of their last 15 home Premier League matches against Southampton (W11 D3), winning each of their last three in a row.
Confirmed Line ups
For Southampton four changes from the demolition job in midweek. New boy Takumi Minamino gets a start.
Southampton XI
🆕 @takumina0116 debut
🇩🇰 @JVestergaard7 returns
💪 @OriolRomeu in midfield
The #SaintsFC side to take on #NUFC: pic.twitter.com/GboBrvY1mO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 6, 2021
Newcastle Starting XI
🚨 TEAM-NEWS 🚨
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 6, 2021
Stay Tuned!
How to Watch
Predicted XI
Southampton: McCarthy; Ramsey, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Minamino, Redmond; Adams, Ings.
Steve Bruces comments before Southampton
“When you hear the stories coming out of Southampton it looks as though they’ll be near enough back to full strength.
"From being depleted the other night, but I’ve been pleased with what we’ve been doing and we need to keep our momentum going."
On the midweek defeat to Crystal Palace:
"We had 20 attempts and 60% possession which pleased me.
"The number of chances we created pleased me too but unfortunately we gave poor goals away and that 15/20 minutes ultimately cost us.
"For large parts of it, I thought we played OK."
Bruce finally putting the Graeme Jones conspiracies to bed:
"I reiterate again: he was my first choice so I wish I could put all these conspiracy theories to bed."
Adds Jones wanted to watch the first 10-15m of Palace game from a height before coming down. "I don't know what all the fuss is about that,"
Five big takeaways from Ralph Hasenhuttl's pre-Match press conference
Team News
Newcastle are short in the left-back department with Jamaal Lewis picking up a hamstring problem, and Paul Dummett is still not fit, so it means Matt Ritchie will likely get the nod. Federico Fernandez Jamal Lascelles are both unavailable, and Newcastle are in the dark about Ciaran Clark after his partner has gone into Labour.
Southampton
Southampton's injury crisis appears to be stabilising, and could have Oriol Romeu and Yannik Vestergaard available for the trip to Newcastle, Romeu trained on Thursday. However, it is still unsure if he will be fit enough, while Vestergaard has a slightly better chance of playing. Alexandre Jankewitz is suspended after his red card midweek, but Jan Bednarek's dismissal was overturned on appeal.
Head to Head
Newcastle Form
Newcastle sits 16th in the Premier League table.
Southampton form
Southampton sits 12th in the table.
Time to bounce back.
Southampton is indeed in need of a bounce back. With injuries and suspensions hitting the squad depth hard not to mention a second 9-0 defeat in two seasons. Many Saints fans will want to move as quickly as possible if history is to repeat itself the saints are in for more trouble as after the first 9-0 defeat at Leicester almost sixteen months ago Southampton did not win any of their next four games. Something is different about this Southampton team this time, and the result may have been the same, but the match was a completely different affair.
Massive result for Newcastle, and a huge blow for Southampton.
The game had everything including a downpour check out vavel.com for more reaction.
I've been Alex Wood.