As it happened: Newcastle United 3-2 Southampton
18:142 months ago

That's All Folks!

What an excellent game of football to watch, 

Massive result for Newcastle, and a huge blow for Southampton. 

The game had everything including a downpour check out vavel.com for more reaction.

I've been Alex Wood. 

 

18:122 months ago

Next up

Newcastle travel to London to face Chelsea a week on Monday 

Southampton have Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday and face Wolves again in the Premier League on Sunday 

18:012 months ago

As it Happened

The nine men of Newcastle gave everything in the second half, Southampton threw the kitchen sink at the goal, and EVERY man was dedicated to getting the three points for the Magpies 

Miguel Almiron man of the match without a doubt. 

Southampton it looks bleak in the future but in spells played well. 

Steve Bruce and Newcastle it did look bad in spells, but have really turn a page on their season

17:582 months ago

Full Time

Newcastle hold on with 10 men for 40 minutes and nine men for 20 minutes brave from Newcastle 
17:572 months ago

90+5

James Ward-Prowse hits a long ball for any attacker to latch onto the ball goes out for a goal-kick 

possibly last attempt for Southampton 

17:562 months ago

90+4

Newcastle have three back to back to back throw-ins to Almiron who shields the ball well. 

Newcastle being smart with clock management 

17:542 months ago

90+3

Miguel Almiron relieves pressure and wins a free kick Nathan Redmond is furious on conceding the free-kick 
17:532 months ago

90+2

Another goalmouth scramble as Vestergaard gets the ball falling to him but his shot goes over the bar
17:522 months ago

90+1

Another Corner for Southampton as Willock blocks to the cross 
17:512 months ago

'90

Six minutes added here 
17:512 months ago

'88 OFF THE LINE

Southampton bring it down in the box and Ings strikes it Hayden blocks it on the line. 

But the whistle has gone for a foul on Karl Darlow 

17:492 months ago

'87

Six balls into the box for Southampton and not one has found a red and white shirt. Not a good end product from the Saints 
17:462 months ago

'85

Che Adams picks up the ball on the edge of the area and the striker opens his body up to hit it. It goes high and wide 
17:452 months ago

'84

Newcastle taking all the time they can have here 

Referee warns Darlow 

17:432 months ago

'80 Subsitute

Southampton make a change 

Jack Stephens off 

Dan N'Lundulu on 

17:412 months ago

'79

two solid backs of four for Newcastle now 

Eleven minutes plus added time for the Magpies to hold on 

17:392 months ago

'77

Really unfortunate for Newcastle as Schär has been one of the best players. 

Newcastle having already used all three subs with Wilson, Manquillo and ASM leaving the action

17:382 months ago

'75 Stretcher is out

Newcastle down to nine men as Fabian Schär is coming off with his knee looking in real pain.
17:372 months ago

'73 VAR

VAR check whether it is a goal-scoring opportunity on Almirons foul. They decide a yellow is enough 

The free-kick is taken by Newcastle but straight into the wall.

Schär goes in for a follow-up and is hurt by the 50/50.  

17:352 months ago

'72 Free Kick

Miguel Almiron breaks free from Jan Bednarek the defender brings Almiron down and gets booked for his trouble 

Free kick 20 yards out 

17:332 months ago

'70

Joe Willock takes the ball out of defence and into five Southampton backline. Good running from the Loanee 
17:312 months ago

'69

Willock loses the ball and allows Redmond to whip in an excellent ball with Adams running in the back post. 

Darlow grabs it safely 

17:302 months ago

'67

Dummett Settles into a back five and Newcastle have a 5-4 

Settling for the score here are the Magpies 

17:282 months ago

'66 Substitute

The third and final change from Newcastle 

Allan Saint-Maximan off 

Paul Dummet On 

17:262 months ago

'65 OFFSIDE

Newcastle cut apart by Southampton again 

But as the ball is played into the area Ings and Adams both offside. 

Southampton really knocking on the door 

17:242 months ago

'62 POST

Southampton do so well to play intricate football Ings strikes it first time and hits the far post and comes back into Darlows hands 
17:232 months ago

'62

Newcastle winning the ball as Southampton play it out of the back, the final ball onto a forward running ASM is poor and wastes the chance
17:212 months ago

Correction

The second goal has been given to Miguel Almiron 
17:202 months ago

The JWP free kick

17:192 months ago

'58

In the last ten minutes, Newcastle have not won a second ball Southampton swarming the Magpies 
17:182 months ago

'56

Newcastle finally get a free-kick and it is hoofed upfield wasteful from set-pieces 
17:152 months ago

'53 Huge Chance

From the corner, Jannik Vestergaard gets his head onto the ball at the back post strong save by Darlow

All Southampton in the second half 

17:142 months ago

'52

Another set-piece given away by Newcastle 

Ward-Prowse swatts it into the area and Newcastle concede a corner 

17:112 months ago

'49 Horrific Start for Newcastle

Goal conceded and a man sent off Newcastle have to calm down 
17:112 months ago

'49 RED CARD

Jeff Hendrick is sent off for a second Yellow card as he pulls back Takumi Minamino
17:092 months ago

'47 GOAL SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton have a free-Kick about 30 yards out after Issac Hayden fouls Che Adams 

James Ward Prowse Fires it into the top corner

TOP CLASS FREE KICK 

17:082 months ago

'45

Opening minute of the second half brilliant work from Newcastle 

Joelinton does so well to cross the ball to the back post where Jnjo Shelvey has a simple tap in 

The Midfielder spoons it and it goes wide 

Has to score that 

17:062 months ago

'45

Second half underway 
16:512 months ago

Half Time

Half time here 3-1 to Newcastle thoroughly deserved by the Magpies 
16:502 months ago

'48 GOAL NEWCASTLE

MASSIVE MISTAKE BY MCCARTHY

As the Saints keeper fluffs his clearance to Ryan Bertrand Miguel Almiron nabs it off the defender and runs down to the area and slots it into the bottom corner to score before the half 

16:492 months ago

'45+2 Booking

Emil Krath is booked for catching Ryan Bertrand 

Not much the Sweede could have done as he slide and the pitch carried him 

16:462 months ago

'45

Four minutes added on here 

for the two big injuries Newcastle have suffered 

16:452 months ago

'44

Advanced position free-kick for Southampton

Ward-Prowse whips it into the edge of the area but Ryan Bertrand hits it hard and high 

16:442 months ago

'42

Free Kick in a dangerous position for Newcastle is wasted by Jonjo Shelvey. Newcastle have had a few advanced free kicks with no chances coming from them. Wasteful from the Magpies. 
16:412 months ago

'39

Both teams just settling into the game for the last five minutes, the rain still thundering down at St James Park 
16:382 months ago

'36

Newcastle has another chance. 

Joe Willock breaks into the area and surprisingly hits it but a good save from McCarthy.

16:362 months ago

'35

Another change for Newcastle United 

Callum Wilson off 

Joelinton on 

16:352 months ago

'34

Wilson is off the pitch receiving treatment so Newcastle are down to ten men at the moment 
16:342 months ago

'32

Worries for Newcastle here as Callum Wilson is down looking uncomfortable 
16:332 months ago

'31

Top class first half-hour here at St James Park with three goals and passionate driving forces in both midfields 
16:312 months ago

'29 GOAL SOUTHAMPTON

Takumi Minamino takes a good first touch past Issac Hayden his second is a powerful strike into the net top class finish to put the Saints back into the match 
16:282 months ago

'25 GOAL NEWCASTLE

From the goal kick, Newcastle break Saint-Maximin breaks into the Southampton penalty area lays it back to Miguel Almiron and his shot deflects off Jan Bednarek. 

 

16:262 months ago

'24

Another chance for the Saints as Danny Ings heads into Darlows hands 
16:252 months ago

'24

Adams and Ings link up well and Ings gets into the area, shoots and gets a good save from Darlow prevents the equaliser 
16:242 months ago

'23 Change for Newcastle

Manquillo's day is done 

Emil Krath replaces him 

16:232 months ago

'20

Nathan Redmond takes on three Newcastle men, but his pass is too much for Danny ings on the wet surface 

close. 

Manquillo is back down again receiving treatment. 

16:212 months ago

'19

Another offside as Minamino is just beyond the defenders as his shot is blocked by Manquillo, who took the shot in the chest and is taking a little break 
16:202 months ago

'17

Che Adams shows his pace and power to get into the area as his shot is blocked. Jamaal Lewis takes the ball off Danny Ings and Newcastle clear.
16:172 months ago

'15 GOAL

NEWCASTLE ARE AHEAD 

Allan Saint-Maxmin goes down the left-hand side and chargers into the box the french man squares it to an oncoming Joe Willock who side foots it into the net 

1-0 Newcastlev 

16:142 months ago

'12

Shouts for a penalty as Che Adams goes down under a challenge from Willock 

But in the build-up Danny ings is offside 

16:122 months ago

'10 Booking

Jeff Hendrick is booked for a challenge on Minamino
16:092 months ago

'7 GOAL OFFSIDE

Callum Wilson bursts past the defensive trap and puts the ball into the area and slides the ball past McCarthy. 

The flag goes up and Wilson is Offisde 

16:082 months ago

'6

Nice move from Newcastle as WIllock lets Saint-Maximin go and the Frenchman switches the play to Manquillo who puts a cross in Willock heads down for Wilson who doesn't get connection and into McCarthy's hands 

good chance for Newcastle 

16:052 months ago

'4

Allan Saint-Maxmin showing his speed and pace by passing two Southampton players and cutting the ball back into the penalty area. A Southampton shirt cleans up the danger 
16:042 months ago

'3

Slow start here with both teams trying to feel each other out. Newcastle starting slower in terms of intensity 
16:012 months ago

'0

Southampton get us underway at St James Park 
15:572 months ago

Teams are out

Both teams are walking onto the pitch 
15:562 months ago

Both managers speak

Bruce looks for forward progression and good performances. something that Newcastle have put on the pitch recently.

Hasenhuttl looking for a reaction following Tuesday and hoping for it today 

15:442 months ago

Tv coverage is on

If you are watching along the BT Coverage is on BT Sport one now! 

If you are allowing me to give accurate coverage of the game kick off in 15 minutes 

15:282 months ago

What do the stats say?

Some OPTA stats for you:

Since Southampton returned to the Premier League in 2012/13, the only manager to lose more top-flight games against the Saints than Newcastle boss Steve Bruce (5) is Alan Pardew (6), despite Bruce not facing Southampton in any league season between 2015/16 and 2018/19.

Southampton haven't lost five consecutive league matches since September 1998 under Dave Jones, while this current four-game losing run is the longest in Ralph Hasenhüttl's league managerial career.

Southampton are looking to record only their third Premier League double over Newcastle, previously doing so in 1993/94 and 2014/15.

Newcastle United have lost just one of their last 15 home Premier League matches against Southampton (W11 D3), winning each of their last three in a row.

 

 

15:092 months ago

Confirmed Line ups

Two changes from the midweek defeat to Crystal Palace for Newcastle with new boy Joe Willock slotting into the three-man midfield, Issac Hayden moves into centre back. Allan Saint-Maxmin returns to the starting eleven.

For Southampton four changes from the demolition job in midweek. New boy Takumi Minamino gets a start.

15:032 months ago

Southampton XI

15:032 months ago

Newcastle Starting XI

12:292 months ago

Stay Tuned!

That’s it for now, but the live text commentary will resume around one hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news.
12:242 months ago

How to Watch

This fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 with a 3pm kick off time for supporters with a subscription, though you can of course follow all of the action as it happens here on VAVEL UK with minute-by-minute updates on all the goings on during the match.
12:192 months ago

Predicted XI

Newcastle United: Darlow; Manquillio, Schär, Hayden, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin Shelvey, Willock, Hendrick, Almiron; Wilson

Southampton: McCarthy; Ramsey, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Minamino, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

12:142 months ago

Steve Bruces comments before Southampton

Bruce on Southampton: 

“When you hear the stories coming out of Southampton it looks as though they’ll be near enough back to full strength. 

"From being depleted the other night, but I’ve been pleased with what we’ve been doing and we need to keep our momentum going."

On the midweek defeat to Crystal Palace: 

"We had 20 attempts and 60% possession which pleased me.

"The number of chances we created pleased me too but unfortunately we gave poor goals away and that 15/20 minutes ultimately cost us.

"For large parts of it, I thought we played OK."

Bruce finally putting the Graeme Jones conspiracies to bed: 

"I reiterate again: he was my first choice so I wish I could put all these conspiracy theories to bed."

Adds Jones wanted to watch the first 10-15m of Palace game from a height before coming down. "I don't know what all the fuss is about that,"

 

 

12:092 months ago

Five big takeaways from Ralph Hasenhuttl's pre-Match press conference

Check out Anthony Scott's article on Southampton Vavel to see what the Southampton boss had to say ahead of the Newcastle tie this afternoon.
12:042 months ago

Team News

Newcastle

Newcastle are short in the left-back department with Jamaal Lewis picking up a hamstring problem, and Paul Dummett is still not fit, so it means Matt Ritchie will likely get the nod. Federico Fernandez Jamal Lascelles are both unavailable, and Newcastle are in the dark about Ciaran Clark after his partner has gone into Labour.

Southampton

Southampton's injury crisis appears to be stabilising, and could have Oriol Romeu and Yannik Vestergaard available for the trip to Newcastle, Romeu trained on Thursday. However, it is still unsure if he will be fit enough, while Vestergaard has a slightly better chance of playing. Alexandre Jankewitz is suspended after his red card midweek, but Jan Bednarek's dismissal was overturned on appeal.

11:592 months ago

Head to Head

For two clubs that are relatively the same size in terms of stature in the Premier League, the battles between the two clubs have been exactly that. Over the past ten years, Southampton has beaten Newcastle six times, and Newcastle has beaten Southampton five times with four draws. Southampton’s comfortable 2-0 win in November snapped a six-game streak where the Saints had not won home or away against the Magpies.
11:542 months ago

Newcastle Form

Turning the page on a season in February is difficult, but it feels like exactly what is happening on Tyneside. Before Newcastle played Leeds United the season looked bleak, and negativity was surrounding the team, but a win against high flying Everton and a positive performance with plenty of chances against Crystal Palace. The page seems to be turning on a new look Newcastle side. Whether or not it can stay like this is another picture, and some difficult fixtures are up ahead for the Magpies suddenly this game has turned into a must-win.    

Newcastle sits 16th in the Premier League table. 

11:492 months ago

Southampton form

Since the December win over Sheffield United, Southampton has had a mixed bag of results, picking up draws against Fulham and West Ham and beating the champions Liverpool. Still, defeats to Leicester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and now a heavy defeat to Manchester United looks bleak. Saints fans will argue the Aston Villa defeat should have an asterisk due to poor VAR, but with Wolverhampton Wanders, Chelsea, Leeds United and Everton the next four games defeat today at Newcastle could put pressure on Southampton hierarchy about the future of the club.

Southampton sits 12th in the table.

11:492 months ago

Time to bounce back.

Newcastle United indeed needs a bounce-back performance after disappointment midweek. The performance against Crystal Palace was a good one, and for the first time in the Magpies season, Newcastle got punished for not taking chances. It was a good lesson for Newcastle as it was the first time this season that a good performance was not enough to earn them three points. Newcastle should have won the game on Tuesday, but in the Premier League if you do not take your chances you do not win games, and Crystal Palace punished that.

Southampton is indeed in need of a bounce back. With injuries and suspensions hitting the squad depth hard not to mention a second 9-0 defeat in two seasons. Many Saints fans will want to move as quickly as possible if history is to repeat itself the saints are in for more trouble as after the first 9-0 defeat at Leicester almost sixteen months ago Southampton did not win any of their next four games. Something is different about this Southampton team this time, and the result may have been the same, but the match was a completely different affair.

