As it happened: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester Utd

FT: Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd
82’ Final sub for The Eagles
77’ Second sub for Palace
They seem to have a lot of those these days in this part of the world.
74’ Subs for United
74’ That should be 1-1!
70’ Free-kick to Palace
66’ Substitution for Palace
64’ Offside. Edouard
Palace pushing for a second, but United have found some sort of effort int he last couple of minutes.
60’ Hannibal’s shot is saved
Unfortunately for him, his effort is take and well dealt with by Butland, who pushes the ball over the goal.
59’ Gallagher… wide!
56’ To the beach already, United?
Ralf Rangnick is off to the beach to contemplate his next managerial move, and the players must be thinking about Corfu… maybe?
54’ Corner for Palace
53’ Hannibal finds himself in the box… again
50’ The Zaha tricks continue
Zaha turns his man inside out but is tugged back in the process. Free-kick.
49’ Where are Edouard’s supporting cast?
Second half is underway
Anyways, more of the same will be the message as we get underway in the second period for Patrick Vieira
43’ Volume and heat turned up following the goal
Free-kick deep in the defensive half for The Eagles.
In other news… Villa are winning!
While Liverpool still drawing with Wolves, City will be crowned. But it’s an interesting development.
36’ GOAL! ZAHA
The bottom left of the net ripples and the Palace fans sing “He’s just too good for you!”
32’ Palace fans behind the goal are pushing their team to attack
United look to have found more comfort on the ball since that frantic frenzy in the middle of the half.
28’ Schlupp chance!
The Spaniard has a lot on his plate, but he’s dealing with everything so far.
Still goalless - 0-0.
26’ Zaha’s effort is palmed away
End to end football here in south London.
25’ Close from Elanga and Bruno!
Elanga drives forward and floats a low ball into Bruno’s path, but the Portuguese couldn’t get a toe to it.
22’ Cagey, cagey, cagey
Hannibal seems to be everywhere, and this is replicated by Conor Gallagher in the red and blue.
This has, thus far, led to an interesting midfield battle between Palace and the much-changed United lineup.
18’ Joel Ward this time with the header
The number two was unable to get much on it and so the ball ended wayward.
16’ Close!
The resulting corner come to nothing either, but it’s clear there’s room for The Eagles to manoeuvre in the Red Devils’ box.
15’ Free kick for Palace
Fred the perpetrator and Rak-Sakyi the victim.
14’ Game being chased on both sides
both teams are keen to grab the points here today.
6’ Very loud here
No chances as of yet, but Dalot whipped an enticing ball into an empty box a couple moments ago.
10 minutes until the match!
All is still up in the balance for both teams, despite everyone's attentions being focussed towards what's happening at the top of the table.
Lineups: Crystal Palace
Lineups: Manchester United
Final day showdown
And at the bottom end of the table, Leeds United and Burnley will be fiercely competing for top-flight safety.
But we are off to Selhurst Park, where two final day specialists go head to head.
No team has won their final Premier League match of the season more times than Manchester United (20, level with Arsenal), while the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 11when playing away on the final day.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace rivals this record, having never lost a top-flight game when at home in their last fixture of the season. It is a run that goes as far back as 1970 - with The Eagles winning six and drawing three.
Manchester United
The main headline for the red half of Manchester comes in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will miss out on the match through an issue with his hip flexor.
It is also the final game for United that will be overseen by interim manager Ralf Rangnick - as he closes his Red Devils chapter and passes the baton to Erik Ten Hag.
Crystal Palace
Tomorrow, though, he will look to replicate his predecessor's United record to lift Palace into the top 10 of the Premier League.
The Englishman won two of his last three meetings with the Red Devils, so a similar performance will be needed if Vieira is to build on his side's 13th position.
Is there much on the line?
Naturally, both teams will already have their minds focused on the summer and next season's ambitions, but they will be eager to send their fans home with something to celebrate one last time in the 2021/22 campaign.
Welcome!
My name is Robin Mumford, and I'll be your host for today's 4:00 pm (GMT) kickoff - it should be a cracker!