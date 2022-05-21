As it happened: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester Utd
(Photo by Tom Dulat - Getty Images)

17:4911 days ago

FT: Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

And that’s that. Zaha’s goal is enough to make the difference on the final day of the season. 
17:4111 days ago

82’ Final sub for The Eagles

James McArthur replaces Will Hughes, who had put in a valiant shift in the heart of midfield. 
17:3611 days ago

77’ Second sub for Palace

Odsonne Edouard is replaced by Eberechi Eze, yet another fan favourite.

They seem to have a lot of those these days in this part of the world. 

17:3311 days ago

74’ Subs for United

Shoal Shoretire comes on in place of Fred. 
17:3211 days ago

74’ That should be 1-1!

Scott McTominay is unmarked from the corner but his header is dealt with. 
17:2911 days ago

70’ Free-kick to Palace

Bruno Fernandes brings Gallagher down on the right of the United box. It was a rash one, but he gets away without a booking. 
17:2611 days ago

66’ Substitution for Palace

The controversial character of Kouyate replaces Joel Ward, converting Palace to a back three. 
17:2312 days ago

64’ Offside. Edouard

Strange one. It didn’t look like an easy call from up here, but the linesman was sure enough to stop the attack and make the offside call. 
Palace pushing for a second, but United have found some sort of effort int he last couple of minutes. 
17:1912 days ago

60’ Hannibal’s shot is saved

I told you so, didn’t I? No one is picking up Hannibal, and the midfielder is allowed the space to shoot.

Unfortunately for him, his effort is take and well dealt with by Butland, who pushes the ball over the goal. 

17:1812 days ago

59’ Gallagher… wide!

Twisting and turning on the edge of the box, Palace fans urged their newfound star boy to shoot, but Gallagher’s attempt bobbles wide of the mark. 
17:1612 days ago

56’ To the beach already, United?

Crystal Palace are all over United at the start of this second period. 
Ralf Rangnick is off to the beach to contemplate his next managerial move, and the players must be thinking about Corfu… maybe?
17:1312 days ago

54’ Corner for Palace

Brilliant from JRS, he wins his side a corner. 
17:1212 days ago

53’ Hannibal finds himself in the box… again

This time he is deemed to dive, but with Palace not keeping tabs on the youngster, with eyes on Bruno more profound, he is the one United player to have found some joy in the final third of the pitch. 
17:0912 days ago

50’ The Zaha tricks continue

How many more? - asks the Palace fans and players. 
Zaha turns his man inside out but is tugged back in the process. Free-kick. 
17:0812 days ago

49’ Where are Edouard’s supporting cast?

Edouard has just ran the length of the pitch on the break, but other than Zaha, who is marked by a swarm of opposition defenders, there’s no support, and he loses the ball on the edge of the box. 
17:0612 days ago

Second half is underway

Apologies for the lack of half time comments, the Wi-Fi isn’t the best of things here.

Anyways, more of the same will be the message as we get underway in the second period for Patrick Vieira

16:4512 days ago

43’ Volume and heat turned up following the goal

Wilfried Zaha continues his tag of being the enemy to every opposition, and Bruno picks up a yellow card in the process of challenging the former United man.

Free-kick deep in the defensive half for The Eagles. 

16:4112 days ago

In other news… Villa are winning!

As a Liverpool fan, I have to announce this. Villa are currently beating the league leaders.

While Liverpool still drawing with Wolves, City will be crowned. But it’s an interesting development. 

16:3812 days ago

36’ GOAL! ZAHA

The main man answers the queries from the Palace fans! The Ivorian drills the ball into the United net after doing all the hard work to get into a clear-cut opportunity. 
The bottom left of the net ripples and the Palace fans sing “He’s just too good for you!”
16:3412 days ago

32’ Palace fans behind the goal are pushing their team to attack

Joachim Andersen’s long pump of the ball forward bounced out of bounds, but before that, the last few passages of play have been all United.

United look to have found more comfort on the ball since that frantic frenzy in the middle of the half.

16:3012 days ago

28’ Schlupp chance!

So close again from Palace!!!  Jeff Schlupp in a similar position to Zaha opted to go for De Gea’s near post this time.

The Spaniard has a lot on his plate, but he’s dealing with everything so far.

Still goalless - 0-0. 

16:2812 days ago

26’ Zaha’s effort is palmed away

Wilf Zaha just danced his way into the box, but his shot was saved by De Gea.

End to end football here in south London. 

16:2712 days ago

25’ Close from Elanga and Bruno!

Just seconds after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi slipped over with the ball at his feet in a promising position in the box, United race forward in search for their own attack.

Elanga drives forward and floats a low ball into Bruno’s path, but the Portuguese couldn’t get a toe to it.

16:2512 days ago

22’ Cagey, cagey, cagey

Patrick Vieira has just encouraged his team to keep hold of the ball after numerous challenges are lost in the middle of the pitch. 
Hannibal seems to be everywhere, and this is replicated by Conor Gallagher in the red and blue.

This has, thus far, led to an interesting midfield battle between Palace and the much-changed United lineup. 

16:1912 days ago

18’ Joel Ward this time with the header

Joel Ward isn’t too often the man found in the box from a set piece, but that’s exactly what happened in Gallagher’s latest attempt to carve an opportunity. 
The number two was unable to get much on it and so the ball ended wayward. 
16:1712 days ago

16’ Close!

Joachim Andersen heads Gallagher’s cross into the danger area, headed away by United.

The resulting corner come to nothing either, but it’s clear there’s room for The Eagles to manoeuvre in the Red Devils’ box. 

16:1612 days ago

15’ Free kick for Palace

Another surge forward from The Eagles gives Conor Gallagher an opportunity to whip the ball in from the right.

Fred the perpetrator and Rak-Sakyi the victim. 

16:1512 days ago

14’ Game being chased on both sides

Zaha just threaded a ball into the path of Edouard, while United had a corner headed away just moments after.

both teams are keen to grab the points here today. 

16:0712 days ago

6’ Very loud here

Both sets of fans seem eager to enjoy the weather on the final day. 

No chances as of yet, but Dalot whipped an enticing ball into an empty box a couple moments ago.

15:5112 days ago

10 minutes until the match!

Join us as we count down the final blow of the whistle for the enthralling 2021/22 Premier League Campaign. Will Man Utd secure Europa League football, and will Crystal Palace break into the top 10?

All is still up in the balance for both teams, despite everyone's attentions being focussed towards what's happening at the top of the table.

15:5012 days ago

Lineups: Crystal Palace

 
 
Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell; Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp, Conor Gallagher; Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha
15:4112 days ago

Lineups: Manchester United

 
 

20:0912 days ago

Final day showdown

Certainly, there are much bigger games going on around the country. Liverpool will need a helping hand from their friends at Aston Villa, who face Manchester City if they are to get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

And at the bottom end of the table, Leeds United and Burnley will be fiercely competing for top-flight safety.

But we are off to Selhurst Park, where two final day specialists go head to head.

No team has won their final Premier League match of the season more times than Manchester United (20, level with Arsenal), while the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 11when playing away on the final day.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace rivals this record, having never lost a top-flight game when at home in their last fixture of the season. It is a run that goes as far back as 1970 - with The Eagles winning six and drawing three. 

20:0112 days ago

Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will undoubtedly be disappointed with the finish to the season that Manchester Utd have made. The Red Devils have failed to secure Champions League football and arrive at Selhurst Park to hold onto their Europa League finish in the season finale.

The main headline for the red half of Manchester comes in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will miss out on the match through an issue with his hip flexor.

It is also the final game for United that will be overseen by interim manager Ralf Rangnick - as he closes his Red Devils chapter and passes the baton to Erik Ten Hag. 

19:5212 days ago

Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira has endured a successful first season at the helm of Crystal Palace. The Frenchman led The Eagles to their first FA Cup semi-final since 2016, has overseen a crucial squad turnover, and ultimately revived the club's passion, which was an intangible feature before the dying days of Roy Hodgson's reign.

Tomorrow, though, he will look to replicate his predecessor's United record to lift Palace into the top 10 of the Premier League. 

The Englishman won two of his last three meetings with the Red Devils, so a similar performance will be needed if Vieira is to build on his side's 13th position. 


19:4112 days ago

Is there much on the line?

With a top-half finish on the line for Palace and a place in next year's Europa League up for grabs for Manchester Utd, plenty is still weighing the balance for these two clubs.

Naturally, both teams will already have their minds focused on the summer and next season's ambitions, but they will be eager to send their fans home with something to celebrate one last time in the 2021/22 campaign.

19:3512 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season.

My name is Robin Mumford, and I'll be your host for today's 4:00 pm (GMT) kickoff - it should be a cracker!

