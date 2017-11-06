Glenn Murray delighted to exceed expectations with Brighton

Murray has been an invaluable presence in Brighton's team since his return from injury(Source: Athena Pictures / Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion top scorer Glenn Murray has expressed his delight at the way the Seagulls have shown people more than what was expected of them, early in the season.

Brighton added to their unbeaten run with their 1-0 win against Swansea City recently. Going into the international break, Chris Hughton's team will be full of confidence for their next game after the break, against Mark Hughes' Stoke City.

We've done very well, says Murray

Brighton are now 8th on the table after the victory at Swansea, thanks to Murray's fourth goal in three games for the Seagulls.

The veteran spoke of his delight with the team's impressive form of late in the league. Murray said Brighton have "done very well" and that they've managed to get "more points than people would've thought of" at the outset of the season.

Murray believes the Seagulls have managed to surprise people by "learning a lot" about the top-flight. Hughton added a few new faces to the squad and Murray spoke about how "different" the Premier League is from the Championship.

Embed from Getty Images

Brighton have a nice break now

Murray further spoke about the excellent points return from recent games and said that the Seagulls have a nice break from now until November 20.

Looking ahead to the game against Stoke, Murray said,"We’ve got two weeks to prepare for Stoke and get ready to welcome them down to the Amex and try to get three more points on the board".

Brighton boss Hughton has asked his side to remain level-headed and not get carried away with recent results. However, he will certainly be pleased with the kind of football they've played and the results they've won in recent games.

Ahead of the game against the Potters, Hughton will hope for another solid display and hopefully another goal for Murray as well.