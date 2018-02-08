It doesn't matter who scores as long as everyone plays a part, says Glenn Murray

Murray netted in Brighton's recent massive win over West Ham United to continue his impressive return this season(Source: Steve Bardens / Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion frontman Glenn Murray has highlighted the importance of the Seagulls' successes over personal achievements this season.

The veteran striker is Brighton's top-scorer with 10 goals in all competitions. January saw the arrival of extra firepower that Chris Hughton felt the team needed.

Former Seagulls striker Leonardo Ulloa and Jürgen Locadia arrived in the transfer window to bolster Hughton's front-line as Hughton splashed the cash with Locadia's signing from PSV Eindhoven.

Ulloa's return on loan has certainly strengthened Hughton's options with Murray and Tomer Hemed the only two senior strikers available for selection previously.

Murray values progress more than personal form

Speaking to the club's official website, Murray expressed his delight at his current form, however, the 34-year-old was quick to underline the importance of the Seagulls' progress in the FA Cup and Premier League this season.

Murray said that he is happy with his form "at the moment" and added, "but more important than that is the fact that we’re progressing in the FA Cup and have started to pick up points in the league again."

The arrival of Locadia and Ulloa seems to have done nothing to hurt Murray's confidence, the striker has welcomed the added competition for places in the Brighton squad.

He said,"The competition up front is good – I’ve had an upturn in form during January, that began before Leo [Ulloa] and Jurgen [Locadia] arrived and that’s carried on throughout the period in which they’ve signed, which is obviously good from my point of view."

Murray highlights importance of end objective

Earlier in the season, Hughton faced a lot of problems selection wise with Hemed and Murray both out due to injuries and suspension. Isaiah Brown was forced to play up front for the Seagulls at the time, which did not work out well for the side.

However, with the additions in this window, a few good results until the end of the season will ensure the Seagulls' survival for the season. That is something which Murray has highlighted as the 'end objective' for the team.

"Any competition is beneficial and I know everyone in the squad is pulling in the same direction and all we want to stay in this division", says Murray.

The Seagulls top-scorer further said, "It doesn’t matter who scores as long as everyone plays a part in helping us achieve our end objective."

Brighton's next test will be a trip to Stoke City to face a Potters side that is finding its feet under new boss Paul Lambert.

Three points separate the two sides as Stoke lie in the relegation zone in 18th place, while Brighton are sitting 13th in the table ahead of the clash on Saturday.