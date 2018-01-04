Liverpool vs Everton Preview: Friday night Merseyside Derby hits FA Cup Third Round

Photo: Getty Images

Everton travel across Stanley Park to Anfield on Friday night to face Liverpool in an FA Cup Third Round Merseyside Derby.

Sam Allardyce’s side are without a win in their last three games, failing to even register a shot on target during their New Year's Day defeat to Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The Blues have struggled since an exceptional start to life under the new boss and will want to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible but it’ll difficult as they play their closest rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been beaten since they faced Tottenham Hotspur back in October. They’ve dropped points in games against West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal since they last played the Blues but sit comfortably in fourth in the Premier League table.

Their only other domestic cup game this season came in the Carabao Cup where they were beaten by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Last Meeting

When the two sides last met in the Premier League, Allardyce’s side escaped with a 1-1 draw thanks to a late Wayne Rooney penalty.

In-form forward Mohamed Salah put Klopp’s side 1-0 up in the first half but missed chances from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino denied the Reds a chance to put the Blues away before they capitalised from the penalty spot after Dejan Lovren fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

When they last met in the FA Cup, Liverpool overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat their closest rivals in an FA Cup Semi-final at Wembley.

Luis Suarez netted after capitalising on a misplaced Sylvain Distin back pass in the second-half after Nikica Jelavic had opened the scoring for David Moyes’ side in the first half.

Andy Carroll put the nail in the Blues’ coffin when he headed home in stoppage time to give the Reds a trip to the FA Cup Final.

A look at: Liverpool

Since the sides last met, Liverpool have won four of their last six games, only drawing twice with West Brom and Arsenal.

Klopp’s side sit comfortably in fourth place in the league table, 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

However, since making the move to Liverpool, the German boss has only led his side to the FA Cup fourth round twice - being beaten by West Ham United and Wolves after winning their third-round tie.

Team News

Klopp’s side are set to be without Philippe Coutinho as he remains sidelined with a thigh injury. The Brazilian also looks set for a move to Barcelona and even if he were fit, it’s a doubt he’d play with his head not fully focused on the game.

The Reds will also be without Mohamed Salah after he missed their win over Burnley on New Year's Day through injury.

New signing Virgil Van Dijk could be in contention to make his Liverpool debut after finally making his move from Southampton for a reported £75 million.

Everton are still without Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori. Michael Keane will miss the game after needing stitches in his foot following the defeat against United.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Martina, Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Lennon, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Can, Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino.

Referee - Bobby Madley