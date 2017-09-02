Jonas Lossl nominated for August Player of the Month

Pic: Getty Images

It's been a great start to the Premier League for Huddersfield Town, tipped as favourites from the very beginning for relegation, the summer transfer window and first few matches have been vital to the club.

The signing of Jonas Lossl on loan for the season has proved so far to be a masterstroke. The Dane has yet to concede a goal this season and has found himself nominated for the Player of the Month for August.

​Having made two excellent saves in the Terriers' first match of the season at Crystal Palace ​to deny Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke, Lossl then made a crucial save against Newcastle United at the John Smith Stadium. Undoubtedly his best save to date denying the Magpies the lead. Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie broke into the town area and placed a disguised shot towards the far corner of the goal. Lossl flung himself towards the ball and got his fingertips to it, flicking it away past the post.

The other candidates for Player of the Month

​​The Terriers keeper finds himself nominated against six other players, so the competition will be very tight. The other nominees are Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Alvaro Morata from Chelsea.

This nomination puts Huddersfield in the top echelons of the Premier League, in addition to their current lofty heights of third place. Having obtained seven points from three games, this could well prove vital further down the line if, as predicted by many, the terriers find themselves fighting for survival in the latter stages of the season. As the awards are voted for by the fans, Lossl may not find himself winning although as he is the only player from Huddersfield to be nominated their fans have the advantage as there will be no splitting of the vote.

Hatrick of nominations for Huddersfield Town

The brilliant start for the Terriers has seen them hit a hat trick of nominations in the first month of Premier League action. Head coach David Wagner has been nominated for Manager of the month against some very stiff competion, and Aaron Mooy's strike against Newcastle has been nominated for Goal of the month. If nothing else, the start by Huddersfield to their first ever season in the Premier League is surely impressing the earlier critics.