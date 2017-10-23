Jonas Lossl reflects on huge win over Manchester United

PIC: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill

Huddersfield Town keeper Jonas Lossl reflected on the unforgettable victory over Manchester United.

The Terriers were in dreamland after the first 45 minutes at the John Smith Stadium as they led their Manchester rivals by 2-0 thanks to goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre.

The goal from Depoitre came after an error by United and he stepped round the defence and the goalie and slotted into an empty net. The dream start for the Terriers was kept alive all through the first half. After the break United tried to come back, pulling back one goal through Marcus Rashford.

United could well have drawn level if not for the bravery of Mathias Zanka who intercepted a ball and cleared from the goal area.

Deserved win

"We had to defend well and in the end all we could do is get the ball away, and as far away from our goal as possible. You have to do that in a match like this because you are going up against one of the best teams in the world." Lossl said. Beating Manchester United was not in the script of most of the pundits. Team tactics were changed for the match, and it worked.

"We all had to fight, and the ball did bobble around the box a few times and we rode our luck but we deserved it, we deserved to win" Lossl added.

He also spoke about the team talk that head coach David Wagner held during the break. The main points were to take the game in small chunks, to not think too far ahead and most importantly to go back out fighting.

Looking back to the home game against Spurs and the difference against United the Terriers keeper stated

"I think we learned lessons from that Spurs game, we are a good team and we can beat anyone in this league. It takes fight and a good attitude on the pitch to do it but this team has that."

This was the type of game that the fans enjoyed, with the Terriers showing the spirit that earned promotion at the end of the season.

"It is great we can get points out of these sort of games, and we can do that because we are a good side with a lot of fight within it and at the head of that we have a strong leader.”

The Terriers will travel to Liverpool on Saturday and will look to build on the success of this weekend.