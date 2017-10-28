Wagner happy with Terriers' defensive display despite heavy Liverpool loss

David Wagner gives instructions from the touchline against Liverpool | Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was not downbeat in his post-match press conference after his side's heavy defeat at Liverpool on Saturday, choosing to highlight the positives rather than dwell on the negatives.

The Terriers played their part in an even first 45 minutes before a freak error from captain Tommy Smith soon after the restart allowed the home side to get a foothold in the game and kick on.

Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum added to Daniel Sturridge's opener in a second half which Liverpool totally controlled, but Wagner was keen to point out the defensive performance of his side in the first period.

Wagner happy to silence Anfield

"I would say by the end it was a fair result," he said. "I think we have seen two different halves, maybe more than one good half from us until we conceded the first goal.

"We played very well defensively for 55, 60 minutes, we neutralised their offensive power. I haven't seen Anfield as quiet as it was today for a long time until we conceded the first goal.

"I think that shows how well we have done today. I'm absolutely happy with the effort and the attitude the players have shown today."

Huddersfield continued with the system which brought last weekend's famous victory over Manchester United, opting for a deeper, more defensive line-up rather than their usual Klopp-style high press.

The system paid off in the first half as Liverpool were restricted in the number of real chances they could create, but once Huddersfield had to commit bodies forward in search of a goal, the Reds could have scored five.

Wagner praises Huddersfield away fans

Despite this disappointment, Wagner preferred to concentrate on the role played by the club's travelling fans, who clearly enjoyed their first visit to Anfield as a Premier League club.

"I think if there was noise, it came more or less from our away supporters. The support was incredible again. This makes everybody connected with this club very proud, that we are able to play in front of these away supporters.

"The home support is incredible as well, so we are happy that we are playing our next game at home."

Huddersfield's next fixture is indeed at home to West Bromwich Albion, with both sides perhaps relieved to be coming up against less gilded opposition following West Brom's defeat to Manchester City this time around.