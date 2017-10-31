Danny Ward reflects on reunion with Huddersfield Town

PIC: Getty Images

When Huddersfield Town were playing Liverpool watching from the stands was goalkeeper Danny Ward. The 24-year-old was on loan to the Terriers during their last season in the Championship, and was instrumental in helping the team secure promotion.

Having saved vital penalties in the play off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday to send the Terriers to Wembley for the play off final, Ward then became the hero again when Reading needed to score to put the pressure back on Huddersfield Town, the on loan keeper saved which sent the Town fans into dreamland, whilst they waited for Christopher Schindler to seal the victory and the stadium erupted.

Surreal Experience

When asked if he felt that the clash between the teams was surreal, based on the fact the Terriers were his loan club last year, he admitted that it was - saying "Obviously there are a lot of new players who have come in this season but it was really strange.

"What we went through together last year was a massive achievement, so it was nice to see some old faces and spend a bit of time with them."

Ward went on to talk about the result itself, and how he had felt his old club had dealt with life in the top flight so far this season. Although Liverpool are his home club the ex Town loanee wished his old team well, how they deserved the success and hoped it would continue

"I want the boys to do well and wish them all the best, but ultimately I wanted Liverpool to get a result.

“But it’s nice to see the boys play on this level and coming to Anfield is special for anyone.

“They deserve it for all the hard work they put in last year and, hopefully, it’s the first of many more occasions for Huddersfield.”

Reunion coming?

The Liverpool stopper has not had any starts in the Premier League this year with his parent club, and Ward admits this is frustrating but it's something he has to live with as the current third choice keeper.

He is determined to work hard to try and dislodge the other Liverpool keepers to get his chance. Huddersfield wanted to offer Ward the chance to play first team with them in the Premier League but Jurgen Klopp would not sell the 'keeper to the Terriers.

"The situation is what it is – I obviously miss playing but it’s just a case of sink or swim.

“You either accept it and let things start to dwindle, or you back yourself, train as hard as you can and try to improve yourself to ultimately be in the team at the end of the week.