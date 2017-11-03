Striker Laurent Depoitre named Huddersfield’s October Player of the Month

Laurent Depoitre celebrates his goal against Manchester United (Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Lewis)

Laurent Depoitre has won the Player of the Month award for Huddersfield Town for the first time since joining the club in the summer.

The striker was instrumental in the historic 2-1 win over Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium, helping Huddersfield to their only win in October.

The injured Steve Mounié left David Wagner with the choice between starting Collin Quaner or Depoitre up front and the German manager gave the Belgian his first chance to shine for Town. He hasn’t disappointed, scoring the second goal in the game against United to put Huddersfield into a commanding position to grab all three points.

Not only has the 28-year-old's form been noticed by the Terriers fans, but also by the Belgian international manager Roberto Martinez who has handed Depoitre a call-up to the national team.

The striker, who only has one cap to his name, will be eager to play a part in the friendly’s against Mexico and Japan, hoping to capitalise on the injury to Christian Benteke, whom he replaced in the squad, much like he did for Huddersfield with Mounié side-lined.

Other Nominees

Depoitre saw off competition from August and September winner Christopher Schindler, whilst midfielder Aaron Mooy, who scored the other goal against United was also nominated. Depoitre will be awarded his champagne this weekend when his side hope to pick up all three points against West Brom.

Looking forward to November

Huddersfield fans will certainly be hoping that other players can step up for the team this month as they face the likes of title-challengers Manchester City and Arsenal.

Tom Ince, who also joined the Terriers alongside Depoitre, will be hoping he can make a bigger impact this month to kick-start his campaign in terms of goals and assists.

The return of Mounié will be welcomed by Town fans as the striker looks to get back to playing and scoring goals. As long as he can force his way back into the team, following Depoitre’s successful spell in the team, he will certainly be challenging for November Player of the Month.