Huddersfield Town still interested in Andy Yiadom

One of the targets Huddersfield Town had in the summer transfer window was Andy Yiadom, who reportedly attended a medical at the club before negotiations broke down.

Manager David Wagner is said to be still looking to bring the 25-year-old Ghanian into the squad, possibly during the next transfer window.

The Barnsley defender has not signed a new contract with his current club, leaving him potentially available as his current contract is due to expire in the summer. Yiadom could be good addition to the Terriers, being able to cover at right-back where Huddersfield do have a lack of competition for places, with only Tommy Smith the main player in that role.

Making the move

As the Ghanian will be a free agent by the summer, it is thought a fee of around £4million may be enough to secure the signature of the defender in January.

Previous offers were declined by Barnsley, however as the contract is ending with no sign of positive internal negotiation, the club may be looking to actually make something from the transfer before Yiadom can move without any costs to Town.

Other clubs were also interested in signing Yiadom, including West Ham & Swansea with the latter making a last minute bid during the summer window, but this also fell through. As the defender wants to play for the Terriers, it is likely that if all the correct terms can be agreed, and the medical is a success then Yiadom will join Huddersfield Town and play top flight football.